Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 2.1.23

Opening Bell: 2.1.23

Biden vs. McCarthy; Fed vs. Wall Street; Adani vs. Hindenburg; and more!

USCapitol / Public domain

Biden vs. McCarthy; Fed vs. Wall Street; Adani vs. Hindenburg; and more!

How to Play ‘Debt-Ceiling Chicken’ [WSJ]
History is solidly on Mr. Biden’s side. In the government shutdowns of 1995-96, 2013 and 2019, and the debt ceiling impasse of 2011, polls showed the public always blamed Republicans more than Democrats…. If anything, Mr. McCarthy is in a weaker position than his predecessors, with a narrower majority, a more divided caucus, and no support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). “When half your soldiers have already deserted the battle, it’s not a good strategy,” said Marc Sumerlin, a policy analyst who served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

Wall Street’s Newfound Optimism Faces a Test as the Fed Meets [NYT]
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by just a quarter of a percentage point later in the day, the smallest jump since March…. Even though the Fed has signaled that it will raise its benchmark rate above 5 percent, a growing number of investors are betting that the rate won’t ever get that high.
That view has set the stage for a battle between the Fed and the financial markets.

U.S. Survey Shows an Uptick in Job Openings, and Not in Layoffs [NYT]
In another sign of confidence among workers, people voluntarily left their jobs at about the same rate as they did in November.

BofA Says Fed Funds Borrowing Surge Driven by ‘Desperate’ Banks [Bloomberg]
Increased activity in fed funds — which last week jumped to the highest in at least seven years — occurred with stable rate levels in most of the distribution, except in the 99th percentile of transactions….

PayPal to lay off 2,000 employees in coming weeks, about 7% of workforce [CNBC]
In its third-quarter earnings report, PayPal beat on earnings and revenue expectations, but shares slid after the company’s Q4 revenue estimate came in behind analysts’ expectations.

Adani Stock Slump Deepens After Blockbuster Share Offering [WSJ]
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the crown jewel in Adani Group’s energy and infrastructure empire, lost more than a quarter of its value, saddling the investors that took part in its $2.5 billion follow-on public offering with large paper losses…. The seven Adani companies listed in India have now lost the equivalent of $85 billion in combined market value since the Hindenburg report was published last Tuesday. 

Related

DeliciousCoffee
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 9.8.16

Wells Fargo is in trouble; ECB stands pat; Wall Street vs Trump; Felon named Coffee charged with coffee attack on fellow inmate; and more.

capitol3
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 11.7.22

One more day; Berkshire takes a hit; Fed furrows its brow; and more!

capitol3
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 8.8.22

Congress did something; buyback bonanza; Berkshire bruised; Elon Musk throws down the gauntlet; and more!

capitol3
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 9.28.21

Default dance; loose lips; pedestrian Petershill; hunting Huntsman; and more!

capitol3
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 1.19.23

Republicans, Elon Musk playing default chicken; bigger is better for once; who wants to buy the leading crypto newsroom? And more!

capitol3
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 12.18.20

G.O.P. going all-out to stop stimulus; bitcoin exchange to sell shares for dollars; Telsa to run over other stocks in S&P 500; and more!

Quit hiding behind the bench. By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 1.14.22

Well, this is fun; Biden aims to fill up the Fed; Kyle Bass is feeling like Kyle Bass; and more!

tab
Opening Bell

Opening Bell: 10.19.20

Ant marches on; First Citizens-CIT seal deal; Wall Street opens wallets to Biden; “why on earth would you give this guy $50 million bucks?” and more!