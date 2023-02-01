Opening Bell: 2.1.23

How to Play ‘Debt-Ceiling Chicken’ [WSJ]

History is solidly on Mr. Biden’s side. In the government shutdowns of 1995-96, 2013 and 2019, and the debt ceiling impasse of 2011, polls showed the public always blamed Republicans more than Democrats…. If anything, Mr. McCarthy is in a weaker position than his predecessors, with a narrower majority, a more divided caucus, and no support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). “When half your soldiers have already deserted the battle, it’s not a good strategy,” said Marc Sumerlin, a policy analyst who served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

Wall Street’s Newfound Optimism Faces a Test as the Fed Meets [NYT]

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by just a quarter of a percentage point later in the day, the smallest jump since March…. Even though the Fed has signaled that it will raise its benchmark rate above 5 percent, a growing number of investors are betting that the rate won’t ever get that high.

That view has set the stage for a battle between the Fed and the financial markets.

U.S. Survey Shows an Uptick in Job Openings, and Not in Layoffs [NYT]

In another sign of confidence among workers, people voluntarily left their jobs at about the same rate as they did in November.

BofA Says Fed Funds Borrowing Surge Driven by ‘Desperate’ Banks [Bloomberg]

Increased activity in fed funds — which last week jumped to the highest in at least seven years — occurred with stable rate levels in most of the distribution, except in the 99th percentile of transactions….

PayPal to lay off 2,000 employees in coming weeks, about 7% of workforce [CNBC]

In its third-quarter earnings report, PayPal beat on earnings and revenue expectations, but shares slid after the company’s Q4 revenue estimate came in behind analysts’ expectations.

Adani Stock Slump Deepens After Blockbuster Share Offering [WSJ]

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the crown jewel in Adani Group’s energy and infrastructure empire, lost more than a quarter of its value, saddling the investors that took part in its $2.5 billion follow-on public offering with large paper losses…. The seven Adani companies listed in India have now lost the equivalent of $85 billion in combined market value since the Hindenburg report was published last Tuesday.