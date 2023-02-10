Opening Bell: 2.10.23
Activist investor Nelson Peltz declares Disney proxy fight is over after Iger unveils restructuring [CNBC]
“Now Disney plans to do everything we wanted them to do,” Peltz told Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday. “We wish the very best to Bob [Iger], this management team and the board. We will be watching. We will be rooting.”
House Tax Leader Denounces International Plan to Raise Minimum Corporate Tax [WSJ]
Even if the U.S. Congress doesn’t act, tax increases by other nations—including the European Union and South Korea—will likely have significant impacts on U.S.-based companies over the next few years…. [Countries are] implementing two backstops that would let them tax companies based in other countries, such as the U.S., that aren’t hitting those minimums.
Using those backstop taxes, other countries could collect more taxes from U.S. companies, deprive the U.S. of potential revenue and limit the effectiveness of U.S. tax breaks such as the research and development tax credit.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Draws Criticism From Jack Dorsey [WSJ]
“Used to be when anything went down, people went to Twitter to talk about it. Now look,” Mr. Dorsey posted on his Nostr profile, which is identifiable by information he posted on his Twitter bio. He added later: “Twitter went from real time to 1 minute delay,” an apparent reference to a glitch that briefly prevented users from tweeting normally but allowed scheduling a tweet to post later.
Yahoo to lay off 20% of its workforce [CNN]
The company’s legacy ad tech division, Yahoo for Business, will be overhauled and transformed into a new division called Yahoo Advertising. As part of that change, Yahoo plans to cut nearly 50% of the division this year, “including nearly 1,000 employees this week,” the spokesperson said.
Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut [Bloomberg]
Since the imposition of EU import bans and the price cap “most observers expected some output loss, and Moscow may just be attempting to portray a compulsory cut as a voluntary policy choice,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official. “I doubt Russia’s OPEC+ partners were taken by surprise and do not expect the supply reduction will alter their ‘stay put’ policy stance.”
A Greenwich Estate With Ties to Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio Hits Market for $150 Million [Bloomberg]
The estate last sold in 2014 for $120 million.
Dalio, the founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, had long been speculated as the 2014 buyer of the property. The limited liability company that owns the residence, the Conservation Institute LLC, lists a Bridgewater email address. An accounting manager for Dalio Family Office is named as having filed the limited liability company’s most recent annual reports with the Connecticut secretary of the state.