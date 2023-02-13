Opening Bell: 2.13.23

Blackstone’s Big New Idea Leaves It Bruised [WSJ]

"We have this frustration because there is a disconnect between performance and reality,” said its president, Jonathan Gray…. [CEO Stephen] Schwarzman now believes Blackstone shouldn’t have pushed the product so hard in Asia, particularly given the common practice among investors there to borrow money to invest, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Citi nears sale of Mexican bank Banamex despite state interference [FT]

Billionaire Germán Larrea, who owns Mexico’s largest mining company Grupo México, is in exclusive talks to purchase Banamex…. Larrea’s offer is likely to value Banamex at between $6bn and $8bn, depending on how the deal is structured, the people said, below the $10bn or more predicted by some of the more bullish analysts. In January 2022, Bank of America analysts suggested that the “franchise could be worth US$12.5bn-$15.5bn”….

“We ran the business into the ground,” said one senior Citi banker. “It was a much better one when we bought it.”

Hard or Soft Landing? Some Economists See Neither if Growth Accelerates [WSJ]

“A ‘no-landing’ scenario is a present-day reality,” said Neil Dutta, an economist at the research firm Renaissance Macro. While many Fed officials said they still expect the economy to slow this year, Mr. Dutta said he sees “a huge reluctance to admit the obvious, which is that the economy is reaccelerating, full stop.”

US fintech FIS to spin off Worldpay payments business [FT]

FIS’s decision to break up comes after activist shareholders DE Shaw and Jana Partners called on the company to review its business strategy, including considering undoing the [$43 billion] 2019 deal.

Bed Bath & Beyond Canada going out of business, closing 54 stores [CBC]

The Canadian business does not have the "capacity or ability to independently effect a recapitalization or restructuring of the Canadian operations without access to cash and the support" from the parent company and its lenders…. U.S. parent company Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has shut scores of its stores across the country and warned last month that it may need to file for bankruptcy protection as it was unable to pay back its loans.

Exxon Is an Exile on Wall Street and Loving It [WSJ]

When the [Dow Jones Industrial Average] was last shaken up in the summer of 2020, for example, Covid-19 had turned the world upside down during the past six months. Energy demand plunged and oil futures prices briefly turned negative that spring. And while there was still no vaccine, coronavirus cases had mercifully receded—at least prior to a vicious second wave—and tech stocks were on an epic tear. Reflecting these perceived changes in the economy, energy giant Exxon Mobil was booted out in favor of cloud software company Salesforce, old school drug giant Pfizer was ditched for biotech Amgen, and defense contractor Raytheon was swapped for diversified technology firm Honeywell.

Fast forward a bit and oil had rebounded sharply, Pfizer unveiled a lifesaving vaccine and subsequent antiviral Covid treatment and Russia invaded Ukraine, igniting demand for modern weaponry. Meanwhile, tech valuations eventually succumbed to gravity. An investment split evenly between the three Dow exiles would have more than doubled in value including dividends since they were removed to now, while the same investment in the three newcomers would have lost money.