Opening Bell: 2.15.23

Banking Group Asks Treasury to Withdraw Ownership Database Proposal [WSJ]

FinCEN in a proposal released in December said it would give banks and other financial institutions access to the database, but with limits. Under the proposal, banks wouldn’t have direct access to the registry and would be required to submit requests for an electronic transcript. Banks also would have to seek consent from customers before submitting a request.

The [American Bankers Association] on Tuesday said the restrictions placed around banks’ access to the registry were too great.

Barclays profits fall 14% as it launches £500m share buyback [Yahoo!]

The downturn was partly driven by lower fees generated from the group's investment banking arm…. The bank also felt the knock-on effects of a £1.6bn hit from dealing with a US trading blunder last year. Barclays announced early last year that it had sold $15.2bn more in US investment products – known as structured notes – than it was permitted to.

Elon Musk aiming to appoint his successor as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023 [CNBC]

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Biden strikes EV deal with Tesla, others for widespread charging station access [Yahoo!]

“Elon Musk was on that call," Landrieu said. "He was very open, he was very constructive, and, at that time, he said his intent was to work with us to make his network interoperable."

Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Apple, Paramount Global in Relatively Quiet Quarter [WSJ]

Unlike during the third quarter, Berkshire didn’t open new positions in any companies in the final three months of the year…. The company reduced its position in chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.8 million shares, or roughly 86%, a notable move considering Berkshire only began investing in the company during the third quarter.

AMC Networks Owner James Dolan Plots Turnaround, Eyes Spouse as CEO Candidate [WSJ]

Once one of cable TV’s big success stories, AMC has struggled to find its way in the streaming era. Its market value has fallen nearly 80% in five years, to under $1 billion…. Mr. Dolan’s wife Kristin Dolan—they are separated but remain close—has emerged as a [CEO] candidate, they said. Ms. Dolan runs a separate data-analytics company, and is a steady presence inside AMC—attending meetings and keeping an office on the executive floor. She is on AMC’s board.