Opening Bell: 2.16.23
Goldman Sachs Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs [WSJ]
The Wall Street firm recently ended advanced discussions to launch a co-branded credit card for T-Mobile US Inc., these people said…. Goldman decided to walk away from the discussions in recent weeks, the people said, in large part because of concerns about rewards costs and other expenses….
Goldman also recently stopped courting the Hawaiian Airlines credit-card program, according to people familiar with the matter.
US Rates May Be Heading Higher Than Wall Street or Fed Think [Bloomberg]
The risk is that tighter credit eventually catches up with the economy and triggers a recession, as consumers run down the financial buffers they built up during the pandemic…. Former International Monetary Fund chief economist Ken Rogoff told Bloomberg TV this week that he wouldn’t be surprised if rates end up at 6% to bring down inflation….
“It’s very early to say the Fed has any reason to chill,” said Jens Nordvig, founder of Exante Data.
US risks debt default as soon as July: CBO [The Hill]
The [Congressional Budget Office] noted that it is difficult to pinpoint an exact date, as factors like revenue collected during tax season and government spending in the next few months could have an impact on the timeline.
BlackRock’s Hedge Fund Star Seeks $1 Billion After 12% Loss [Bloomberg]
London-based [Alister] Hibbert will reopen the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund for additional cash from the end of March, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. The fund had been closed to new investments since 2019.
Vice Media Gets $30 Million-Plus Lifeline From Fortress as Bills Pile Up [WSJ]
Vice, which is trying to sell itself, owes millions of dollars to vendors and advisers, some of whom haven’t been paid for more than six months, according to people familiar with the matter. Some vendors have resorted to collections agencies to retrieve payments, some of the people said.
Has Natixis made $17bn gain on a huge Tesla bet? (No) [FT]
“Our holding in Tesla shares was overvalued in the regulatory filling. This inaccuracy stems from the implementation of a new internal tool that we are currently adjusting. We are preparing a new report to correct this figure, that will be issued by the end of the business day.”