Opening Bell: 2.17.23

It’s a Richcession, Not a Recession. Here’s Your Investing Playbook. [WSJ]

The U.S. could still skirt a recession, but it is already in a richcession. That’s when, amid economic uncertainty, the well-off feel more of the bite…. The ranks of the well-off and the market for status symbols have both expanded in the past several years. So now, sagging stock portfolios and a rising cost of living are hitting entry-level luxury goods…. Even the rich appear to be gravitating to cheaper grocery options. Walmart said in its last earnings call that nearly three-quarters of the grocery market share it gained came from households that make more than $100,000 in annual income.

BofA Says Hard Landing to Hit Stocks in Second Half [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

A team led by Michael Hartnett is among those predicting a scenario known as “no landing” in the first half of the year, where economic growth will stay robust and central banks will likely remain hawkish for longer. That will probably be followed by a “hard landing” in the latter part of 2023, they wrote in a note dated Feb. 16…. Recent economic indicators show that the Fed’s mission to bring down inflation is “very much unaccomplished,” Hartnett wrote.



Don’t underestimate the American shopper [CNN]

Corporations are juggling an ever-growing collection of risks — rising wages, higher financing costs and inventory imbalances — but they’re still managing to keep profit margins strong, analysts wrote. That’s largely because of “nimble cost-cutting and US consumer resilience,” [BofA] said…. Disposable income likely surged in January because of astonishing job growth, inflation-related adjustments to salaries in the New Year and an 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits that boosted spending among older households.

Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite [Bloomberg]

While there’s no indication the China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. chairman has become a target of regulators, the investment bank said late Thursday it had lost contact with [Chairman] Bao [Fan]. The banker’s family was told he’s assisting an investigation, a person familiar with the matter said…. In the absence of any official comment from Chinese authorities on Bao’s whereabouts, speculation about his fate has dominated talk among financiers and tech executives across Hong Kong and mainland China. Bao has sprawling connections and is privy to information related to the country’s biggest entrepreneurs, advising giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

How did Hindenburg short Adani stock? [FT]

It is difficult to short companies in India. Under the country’s securities regulation, institutional investors have to declare upfront if they are placing a short position, and brokers must upload data on shorts to the stock exchange before trading the following day…./Hindenburg found a way…. Banks with operations in Singapore, which is among the jurisdictions in which short sellers can do these types of trades, can create a product called a single stock future. These equity derivatives allow investors to get exposure to price movements on the underlying shares.

What Does It Mean to Dress Rich? [NYT]

“What does it mean to look rich?” [designer Michael] Kors mused backstage. “It’s different than it used to be. When we were doing the evening things this season, I said: ‘You know what? People at night want to feel glamorous, absolutely. But are you wearing boots? Are you wearing a jumpsuit?’ It’s not the traditional look-at-me corseted gown with the train.” He paused. “I think it’s sort of the inside wink-wink club. You just know it when you see it.”