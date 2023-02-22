Opening Bell: 2.22.23
This Bear Market (Probably) Isn’t Over Yet [WSJ]
Put simply, last year higher bond yields were bad for stocks. This year they’ve been fine, at least until very recently. I think Tuesday’s drop is less a blip than a harbinger of another rough patch…. I’m naturally sympathetic to the idea that this is just the tail-end of a dead cat bounce, something that happens frequently in long-lasting bear markets. Maybe there’s more to investing in stocks than just watching the bond yield—but it is hard to believe that bond yields barely matter any more.
Global Economy Shows Signs of Winter Resilience [WSJ]
Surveys of manufacturers and service providers released Tuesday also pointed to an easing of supply problems, with companies reporting that raw material and component costs rose at the slowest pace since the fall of 2020. Wage pressures remained elevated, however…. “February is seeing a welcome steadying of business activity,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The business mood has brightened amid signs that inflation has peaked and recession risks have faded.”
Fed’s James Bullard pushes for faster rate hikes, sees ‘good shot’ at beating inflation [CNBC]
“It has become popular to say, ‘Let’s slow down and feel our way to where we need to be.’ We still haven’t gotten to the point where the committee put the so-called terminal rate,” he said during a live “Squawk Box” interview. “Get to that level and then feel your way around and see what you need to do. You’ll know when you’re there when the next move could be up or down.”
People of Color Fill One Out of Five Corporate Board Seats for the First Time [WSJ]
Black people have experienced some of the biggest gains, according to ISS Corporate Solutions Inc., an analytics firm that provides corporate governance data to companies and a unit of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Black directors now hold 8.3% of all board seats, up from 4.4% four years ago…. The analysis shows the impact of investors pushing portfolio companies to diversify their boards, Ms. Kramer said. Some large institutional investors like BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments say they take boardroom diversity into account when making investments.
Crypto Company Circle Focuses on Growth After Canceled SPAC Merger [WSJ]
Circle is still hiring even as many crypto companies are laying off staff and some have filed for bankruptcy following the run on the stablecoin TerraUSD last spring…. Circle last year raised $400 million in a funding round from a group including asset managers BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments Inc., bringing its total funding to $1.1 billion.
A Wealthy ‘Anti-Woke’ Activist Joins the 2024 Presidential Field [NYT]
[Vivek] Ramaswamy, 37, is a former biotechnology executive and hedge fund partner who has made a name for himself in right-wing circles by opposing corporate efforts to advance political, social and environmental causes. He has particularly denounced environmental, social and governance investing, or E.S.G., a framework under which financial companies consider the long-term societal effects of their investment decisions.