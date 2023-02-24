Opening Bell: 2.24.23
Inflation surprisingly rose in January, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge [CNN]
The Fed’s go-to inflation gauge, the Core PCE Index (which strips out the often volatile food and energy categories) showed prices rising 0.6% on a monthly basis and 4.7% for the 12 months ending in January.
Economists were expecting the annual core index to land at 4.3% and extend what was a three-month stretch of cooling.
Thomas H. Lee, pioneer of leveraged buyouts, is dead at 78 [CNN]
Unlike a lot of private equity companies, Lee’s firm didn’t have a reputation for making massive cost cuts, such as deep staff layoffs, to drive up the value of the company it acquired and boost its value before a sale. He was able to increase the value of Snapple before his sale to Quaker Oats mostly by growing the company and its sales, reportedly increasing revenue from $95 million a year to $750 million.
China Set to Overhaul Financial System Giving Xi More Control [Bloomberg]
Authorities are considering reviving the long-disbanded Central Financial Work Commission to allow the ruling Communist Party to assert more control over financial policy, according to people familiar with the matter. Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff, is set to become the head of the entity…. The commission was dissolved in 2003 as part of a broad reorganization of government agencies that also saw the establishment of China’s banking regulator.
Israel’s Tech Industry Rebels Against Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul [WSJ]
Some tech companies say they are moving cash out of Israel and incorporating new businesses elsewhere as protective measures in the event that the laws cause an economic downturn…. Some tech executives say the bills would strip courts of their independence and give Mr. Netanyahu’s government unchecked authority to transform Israel into a place where entrepreneurs, investors and talent won’t want to live or do business.
Peacetime Would Be a Black Swan Event For Energy [WSJ]
Energy companies that are considering pouring billions of dollars into projects with 10- or 15-year time horizons have to consider what might happen to Russian fossil fuels in peacetime…. For LNG producers, the risk of being outcompeted by a return of cheap Russian pipeline gas to Europe is highest between now and 2026. Significant new global gas supply won’t arrive until then, so Europe may find it harder to refuse more Russian flows.
Molson Coors must stop saying rival beers taste like water, regulator says [CNN]
The National Advertising Division, which is part of the Better Business Bureau, sided with Anheuser-Busch, which challenged a 2022 ad for Miller Lite that uses the phrase “light beer shouldn’t taste like water, it should taste like beer….”
NAD said the ad should be discontinued because Molson Coors “did not submit evidence supporting the claim that any other light beers ‘taste like water.’”