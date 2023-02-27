Opening Bell: 2.27.23
Warren Buffett calls stock buyback critics ‘economic illiterate’ in Berkshire Hathaway annual letter [CNBC]
“The math isn’t complicated: When the share count goes down, your interest in our many businesses goes up. Every small bit helps if repurchases are made at value-accretive prices,” Buffett said. “Gains from value-accretive repurchases, it should be emphasized, benefit all owners – in every respect.”
EU and UK strike new deal over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland [CNN]
[Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak said the deal will protect the flow of free trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by creating green and red lanes for goods flowing into Northern Ireland. Goods that might end up entering the Republic of Ireland will be placed in the red lane for checks before entering Northern Ireland.
TD Bank reaches $1.2 billion settlement in Ponzi scheme lawsuit [CNN]
The settlement announcement comes the same day the banks were scheduled for trial in Houston federal court, averting the trial. Additionally, HSBC will pay $40 million and Independent Bank, formerly Bank of Houston, will pay $100 million, the receivership’s counsel confirmed.
Global Financial Watchdog Suspends Russia’s Membership [WSJ]
T. Raja Kumar, president of the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based intergovernmental body that sets anti-money-laundering law standards, said Friday it was the first time it has revoked a country’s membership.
FATF said Russia’s war in Ukraine is a violation of the group’s principles to promote security, safety and the integrity of the global financial system and breaks with FATF’s commitment to international cooperation and mutual respect.
In Latest Round of Job Cuts, Twitter Is Said to Lay Off at Least 200 Employees [NYT]
The layoffs came after a week when the company made it difficult for Twitter employees to communicate with each other. The company’s internal messaging service, Slack, was taken offline, preventing employees from chatting with each other or looking up company data…. Among those affected by the layoffs were several founders of small tech companies that Twitter had acquired over the years, including Esther Crawford, who founded a screen-sharing and video chat app called Squad and recently oversaw Twitter’s effort to charge users for verification check marks, and Haraldur Thorleifsson, the creator of the design studio Ueno, which Twitter purchased in 2021.
Elon Musk tweets support for ‘Dilbert’ creator after racist tirade [CNN]
Last week, [Scott] Adams called Black Americans a “hate group” and suggested that White people should “get the hell away” from them…. In response to a tweet about the controversy, Twitter owner Musk said Sunday that the “media is racist.” He didn’t criticize Adams’ comments, and Musk said without evidence that for a “very long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians.”