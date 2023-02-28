Opening Bell: 2.28.23

Man Group surges as net inflows defy asset management malaise in 2022 [Investing.com via Yahoo!]

Man Group pulled in $3.1 billion for the year ended on December 31, which it said was 5.3% ahead of its sector peers. Assets under management of $143.3B at the end of December were 4% lower than the final day of the prior year, although both management and performance fees grew ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates…. Analysts at Credit Suisse noted that they see "scope for significant further buybacks this year" at Man Group thanks to resilient overall flows and solid fee generation.

Santander Woos Investors With Higher Payout [WSJ]

It said it plans to pay half of its profits to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks, from 40% currently. It also set new goals for profits and cost efficiency through 2025…. Santander shares were recently up by nearly 5%. The stock is outpacing an index that tracks the sector so far this year. That's a shift from recent years when Santander was an industry laggard.

AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected….

“The preliminary injunction hearing on April 27 extends the time that investors have to hold long APE/short AMC by at least a month and a half, given the horrifically high cost of borrow this is a painful outcome for arbitragers,” said Cabot Henderson, who focuses on merger arbitrage and special situations at JonesTrading.

Pimco Is Saddled With a $1.7 Billion Default in Office-Market Meltdown [WSJ]

In September [2021], Pacific Investment Management Co. said it was acquiring Columbia Property Trust Inc., which owned 19 office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and other cities. The deal valued Columbia at $3.9 billion.… Columbia has now defaulted on more than $1.7 billion of debt backed by seven of its buildings….

Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, was one of the most active buyers of commercial real estate during the pandemic.

Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival [The Information]

Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI…. Musk has repeatedly criticized OpenAI for installing safeguards that prevent ChatGPT from producing text that might offend users.

Damian Lewis Will Return to ‘Billions’ for Half of Season 7 [Variety]

Lewis is back as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod opposite Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff…. Lewis’ exit from “Billions” in 2021 came following the death that year of his wife, actor Helen McCrory.