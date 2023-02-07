Opening Bell: 2.7.23

SoftBank Loses Nearly $6 Billion in Quarter as Investments Suffer [WSJ]

The Vision Fund unit reported roughly $300 million in new investments, down 98% from the $15.6 billion spent in three months in mid-2021…. The company also disclosed another loss on its investment in WeWork: SoftBank wrote down the value of loans it made to the company by $1.8 billion.

Apollo in Talks to Take Stake in Credit Suisse Investment-Banking Unit [WSJ]

An investment in CS First Boston would represent another level of commitment from Apollo, which had previously agreed to take over Credit Suisse’s securitized-products group, which packages and resells debt….

CS First Boston will face serious challenges. It will be smaller than most Wall Street giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which use their substantial balance sheets to lend to clients and underwrite stock and debt offerings. But CS First Boston will carry a larger footprint than the nimble boutique advisory shops.

Bed Bath & Beyond Plans Share Sale in Bid to Avoid Bankruptcy [Bloomberg]

“This buys them time but it doesn’t change anything about the fundamental problems of the business,” said Joel Bines, who recently retired as the global head of retail for consulting company AlixPartners and now runs his own firm, Spruce Advisory.

Citadel gains in January leading early 2023 hedge fund industry returns [Reuters]

Citadel's flagship Wellington fund posted a 2.08% increase in January, according to an investor. The fund climbed 4.8% in December and ended 2022 with a 38.1% gain…. Tiger Global Management gained 2.1%, Point72 Asset Management reported a 1.31% gain in January, while Balyasny Asset Management was up 0.70% in January after having gained 10% last year. Other funds posted small losses. Millennium Management's International fund was off 0.43%.

Adani Crisis Disrupts India’s Parliament [WSJ]

Opposition parties stalled parliamentary proceedings Monday for the third successive working day and shouted slogans on the streets. They called on the government to order a probe they say should be undertaken by a panel of lawmakers drawn from both houses of Parliament or by a Supreme Court-monitored body.

“Amid the allegations against the Adani Group, the Modi government has maintained a loud silence which smacks of collusion,” Jairam Ramesh, a lawmaker from the main opposition Congress party said in a statement over the weekend.

For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in [AP]

Last year’s Super Bowl was dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” because four cryptocurrency companies — FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro — ran splashy commercials…. This year, two crypto advertisers had commercials “booked and done” and two others were ”on the one-yard line,” Evans said. But once FTX news broke, those deals weren’t completed.

Now, “There’s zero representation in that category on the day at all,” he said.