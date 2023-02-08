Opening Bell: 2.8.23
Biden Makes His Business Case in the State of the Union [DealBook]
He took credit for falling inflation and strong job growth, and listed promised benefits from his sweeping legislative agenda, including infrastructure, clean energy (even if he did acknowledge, “we’re still going to need oil and gas for a while”) and manufacturing laws that will pour trillions into the economy.
He also urged Congress to back initiatives including raising a billionaires tax on the wealthy; expanding a measure in the Inflation Reduction Act that caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month; renewing the expanded child tax credit; and expanding Medicaid and affordable child care.
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Wells Fargo disclosed in July 2017 that hundreds of thousands of customers had been unnecessarily charged for "collateral protection insurance," which covers auto lenders when borrowers are uninsured. The bank said it had learned of concerns a year earlier.
Shareholders sued in 2018, alleging Wells Fargo misled them when [former CEO Tim] Sloan said in November 2016 that he was "not aware of any issues" when asked about the bank's sales practices and culture.
Turkey Halts Stock Market Trading After $35 Billion Wipeout [Bloomberg]
It didn’t say when trading would resume…. Turkish stocks, which are this year’s worst performers globally, entered a technical bear market on Tuesday after falling more than 20% from their January high….
The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that hit ten Turkish cities and parts of neighboring Syria has already topped 8,000, with emergency teams racing against time to rescue potentially thousands of victims trapped in the rubble in freezing temperatures.
Zoom to layoff 15% of employees, CEO to take massive 98% pay cut [USA Today]
“We worked tirelessly and made Zoom better for our customers and users. But we also made mistakes,” [CEO Eric] Yuan wrote in a Zoom blog. “We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities.”
The layoffs account for 15% of the company's workforce, Yuan said.
Global Hedge Funds Gain in January, but Not as Much as Stock Market, HFR Says [Reuters via U.S. News]
Global hedge funds posted a solid 2.8% gain in January, but they missed out on the stellar rally that broader stock market indexes posted to start the year because the funds were mostly positioned for a continued bear market…. In January, the Nasdaq rose 10.7%, in its best January since 2011, while the S&P 500 advanced 6.18%.
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition will harm UK gamers, says watchdog [Guardian]
While the [Competition and Markets Authority] did not completely rule out measures short of a divestiture – for example a “behavioural remedy” such as an iron-clad licence to guarantee distribution of Call of Duty to Sony – it said a structural solution such as a partial sale, spin-off or completely blocking the deal was its preferred option.