Opening Bell: 2.9.23

Third Point owns Salesforce stake, talks Bath & Body Works changes [Reuters]

Salesforce has been a magnet for activist investors with Elliott Management, Starboard Value, Inclusive Capital Partners and ValueAct all owning stakes….

Third Point's founder billionaire investor Daniel Loeb wrote that he sees a chance to work "constructively" with Bath & Body Works to "address its apparent governance issues and help it realize its significant potential."

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs as it unveils vast restructuring [CNBC]

The announcements also come as Disney engages in a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz and his firm Trian Management.

“We are pleased that Disney is listening,” a Trian spokesperson said Wednesday.

Fox to Seek Acquisition Targets After Decision to Drop News Corp Deal [WSJ]

Fox Corp. has about $4 billion in cash that gives the company “a strong position to capture opportunities when they present themselves,” [CEO Lachlan] Murdoch said…. The company on Wednesday authorized a new $3 billion stock-buyback plan, and said it would move quickly to buy $1 billion of shares.

Apollo Returns to Profit After Three Straight Quarters of Losses [WSJ]

The New York alternative-asset manager earned $584 million in the fourth quarter, or 97 cents per share, the firm said Thursday. That is more than double the net income of $234 million it posted for the fourth quarter of 2021…. The quarterly profit still left Apollo with a full-year loss of $3.21 billion, largely because of a decline in the value of reinsurance assets held by Athene Holdings Ltd., the firm’s retirement-services subsidiary, as interest rates rose.

Shell’s board of directors sued over climate strategy in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit [CNBC]

It alleges 11 members of Shell’s board are mismanaging climate risk, breaching company law by failing to implement an energy transition strategy that aligns with the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

The claim, which has the backing of institutional investors with over 12 million shares in the company, is said to be the first case in the world seeking to hold a board of directors liable for failure to properly prepare for the energy transition.

Hong Kong Vies for Blockbuster Aramco Listing as Saudi Ties Deepen [WSJ]

A deal could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, according to some bankers’ estimates.

Aramco, officially known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., had previously considered selling shares on a global exchange, at one point mooting a share sale of up to $50 billion that would be split between local and international offers. Hong Kong, London and New York were all in the running, but the company eventually stuck to its local exchange for a $29.4 billion listing in late 2019. That was the world’s largest-ever initial public offering.