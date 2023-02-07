The Fentanyl Of Poison Pills Set Aside For Further Testing

Masimo Corp. specializes in non-invasive medical technologies. But its biggest breakthrough last year couldn’t really be described as either. It was a powerful pharmaceutical with the potential to cure any company of even the mildest case of shareholder activism. All an embattled board of directors needed to do was take a poison pill requiring all sorts of impossible disclosures on the part of the hedge funds seeking board representation—by doxing their own investors, revealing their closely-held stakes in other companies and outing any other investors they’d dared to talk about the absolute uselessness of a given company’s management—while promising that management impossibly rich rewards should the company’s owners offer even the meekest rebuke by replacing just two of its directors.

Unsurprisingly, the hedge fund which thought so little of Masimo’s board and management as to launch a campaign against it also didn’t think much of this sort of truly poison pill, and so sued the company. And Masimo clearly thinks that the Delaware Chancery Court won’t think much of it, either, and so has decided to back down at the last minute.

"Masimo apparently capitulated and completely undid its bylaw amendments to 'moot' the lawsuit,” said Kai Liekefett, who defends corporations against activist investors as co-chair of law firm Sidley Austin's shareholder activism and corporate defense practice.

Nonsense, says Masimo! It merely wished to “eliminate any suggestion that [it] is seeking to preclude shareholders from nominating directors,” although it continues to believe in “more transparency.” And really, who looking at the that shareholders rights plan could possibly believe that it had any intention of precluding shareholders from nominating directors by making it impossible for one significant subset of investors to nominate directors. Plus, it’s not backing down entirely, much to the relief of CEO Joe Kiani.

The lawsuit continues, with the two sides squaring off over Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani's contract that would permit him to walk away with millions of dollars in compensation if there were a change of control and one third of the board is changed within 24 months…. "In our view, Masimo's decision to abandon the bylaws it so vociferously claimed were in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, in order to focus on protecting its CEO’s compensation agreement, speaks volumes," [hedge fund Politan Capital Management said.]

Masimo reverses bylaws requiring detailed activist information [Reuters via Yahoo!]

