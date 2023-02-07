Skip to main content
The Fentanyl Of Poison Pills Set Aside For Further Testing

The Fentanyl Of Poison Pills Set Aside For Further Testing

The medtech company that created it feared it might do what it was supposed to, and therefore the powers that be might want it restricted like Fentanyl.

Pixabay, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The medtech company that created it feared it might do what it was supposed to, and therefore the powers that be might want it restricted like Fentanyl.

Masimo Corp. specializes in non-invasive medical technologies. But its biggest breakthrough last year couldn’t really be described as either. It was a powerful pharmaceutical with the potential to cure any company of even the mildest case of shareholder activism. All an embattled board of directors needed to do was take a poison pill requiring all sorts of impossible disclosures on the part of the hedge funds seeking board representation—by doxing their own investors, revealing their closely-held stakes in other companies and outing any other investors they’d dared to talk about the absolute uselessness of a given company’s management—while promising that management impossibly rich rewards should the company’s owners offer even the meekest rebuke by replacing just two of its directors.

Unsurprisingly, the hedge fund which thought so little of Masimo’s board and management as to launch a campaign against it also didn’t think much of this sort of truly poison pill, and so sued the company. And Masimo clearly thinks that the Delaware Chancery Court won’t think much of it, either, and so has decided to back down at the last minute.

"Masimo apparently capitulated and completely undid its bylaw amendments to 'moot' the lawsuit,” said Kai Liekefett, who defends corporations against activist investors as co-chair of law firm Sidley Austin's shareholder activism and corporate defense practice.

Nonsense, says Masimo! It merely wished to “eliminate any suggestion that [it] is seeking to preclude shareholders from nominating directors,” although it continues to believe in “more transparency.” And really, who looking at the that shareholders rights plan could possibly believe that it had any intention of precluding shareholders from nominating directors by making it impossible for one significant subset of investors to nominate directors. Plus, it’s not backing down entirely, much to the relief of CEO Joe Kiani.

The lawsuit continues, with the two sides squaring off over Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani's contract that would permit him to walk away with millions of dollars in compensation if there were a change of control and one third of the board is changed within 24 months…. "In our view, Masimo's decision to abandon the bylaws it so vociferously claimed were in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, in order to focus on protecting its CEO’s compensation agreement, speaks volumes," [hedge fund Politan Capital Management said.]

Masimo reverses bylaws requiring detailed activist information [Reuters via Yahoo!]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

poison
Hedge Funds

Medtech Company Invents Fentanyl-Level Poison Pill Fatal To Shareholder Activism

Unfortunately for Masimo, like Fentanyl, it may be too powerful for its own good.

lebowski nihists
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Thinks The Germans' Reputation For Rectitude May Be Somewhat Overblown

Not that the country's own authorities are likely to have noticed some allegedly shady insider-dealing.

Third Point LLC
Hedge Funds

Dan Loeb Really, Really Does Not Like The Taste Of His Own Medicine

To save his control over his publicly-listed hedge fund, the Great Epistolarian is reduced to whining and what-about-ism.

This is fun.
Hedge Funds

Man Who Paid Himself $3.9 Billion To Run Hedge Fund Thinks Guy Running Hedge Fund Is Overpaid

Also, the same man who failed to notice the continent-wide bribery ring run by his lieutenant isn’t impressed with the hedge fund’s corporate governance.

Bill ackman beach
Hedge Funds

SPAC Turned SPARC Turned SPAC Again Sued

Bill Ackman thought about doing something, and therefore is illegal.

twitter login
News

Actually Twitter’s Pretty Happy To Not Be Owned By Elon Musk

If there were any doubt about it, here’s a poison pill the company’s got between its teeth, ready to bite down should Musk place any large orders.

citi-frown
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Very Eager To Do Business With Very Incompetent Bank

We suppose it’s the really the least they could do.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

The Mind-Bending, Fiduciary Duty-Slaying Power Of Paul Singer

Fear of Elliott is now a valid basis for a legal claim.