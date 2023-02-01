Skip to main content
Woke Wall Street Comes For Red State Trees

They’re gonna leave some of them standing, if you can believe it.

English: NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

JPMorgan Chase just dropped a half-billion dollars on 250,000 acres of the Real America: Commercial forests chockful of loblolly pine trees across Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Trees just itchin’ to be cut and shipped to local paper mills and nearby Home Depots.

Which JPM’s Campbell Global asset management unit is gonna do. But its other plan—to play the carbon markets—isn’t likely to sit too well with Red Staters already suspicious of hippie-dippy social-justice critical-race-theory talk from pointy-headed folks on Wall Street like Jamie Dimon.

The latter is usually accomplished with less logging. Companies eager to make up for their emissions are paying timberland owners to leave trees standing so that they can absorb carbon from the atmosphere as they grow. Such deals generate tradable instruments called carbon offsets…. “For large timberland purchases carbon is an integral part of valuation, just as timber is,” said Anton Pil, head of alternatives for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which manages $2.45 trillion and acquired Campbell in 2021. “Management of these lands longer term is a balance of wood harvesting and carbon capture.”

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Adds $500 Million of Southern Timberland [WSJ]

