Accused Hedge Fund Fraudster Makes His Third Arrest One To Remember

And gives the NYPD’s crack abseiling team something to do.

Epicgenius, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Not for the first time, the authorities wanted to have a word with Ian Mitchell. Back in 2017, it was over a matter of grand larceny. A year later, they wanted a chat with him about some restauranteur-ing and/or hedge fund fraud involving the name-dropping of a Jamaican businessman to whom Mitchell was not related but claimed to be, scams that were allegedly ongoing before, during and after the grand larceny thing was being adjudicated. (Mitchell pleaded guilty in that case and avoided jail by promising to pay everyone back and be a very good boy.)

So it was probably no surprise to the FBI that it would be arresting Mitchell on “white-collar crime” allegations. But he managed to surprise them, all the same: When the Feds knocked on the door of his girlfriend’s tony 31st-floor apartment across the street from Carnegie Hall yesterday morning, they were greeted by the unmistakable sound of shattering glass.

Video from the scene shows Mitchell with his legs dangling from the window as people stand outside watching and filming.

One photo shows his upper body covered in a white curtain or sheet as he sits in the window frame, with the glass clearly shattered around him…. The barricaded man repeatedly told officials, “I’ll jump” each time he thought they were moving in on the apartment.

Things went on like this for more than eight hours, with broken glass falling onto West 56th Street every time Mitchell went back to the window, a giant inflatable upon the same to catch him should he make good on his threat (he didn't), and, eventually, the very exciting spectacle of a cop rappelling down the 72-story CitySpire to kick Mitchell back into the apartment and apply the cuffs.

The stealthy officer crawled down a rope from the apartment above Mitchell’s 31st-floor home.

Another ESU cop held the rope steady as the descending officer went down the building and leaped through the already broken window, where Mitchell was dangling on the ledge.

The officer kicked the surprised man, forcing him inside, before climbing into the apartment after him…. Mitchell was ushered out of the building covered in a white sheet. He was put in an ambulance and taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

NYC man threatens to jump from high-rise window after FBI brings search warrant [N.Y. Post]
Man who threatened to hurl himself out 31st floor of NYC apartment during FBI bust is suspected CONMAN 'who posed as Jamaican heir to defraud victims out of $200,000 [Daily Mail]

