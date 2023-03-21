Actually You Can Sue A Bank For (Allegedly) Turning A Blind Eye To Underage Sex Trafficking

JPMorgan Chase says it can’t possibly have been expected to know that its client, Jeffrey Epstein, was a sex pest on an outrageously criminal level, even if they did continue to accept his custom after—indeed, during—his home incarceration for other highly-publicized sex crimes. And even if they did know—perhaps it came up during the review of Epstein’s accounts at the bank that may or may not have been conducted by no less a personage than Jamie Dimon himself; perhaps someone in compliance might have had a look through former JPMC private-banking chief Jes Staley’s voluminous and icky correspondence with the now-dead Epstein on his work e-mail account—it can’t possibly have been expected to protect the teenagers Epstein was trafficking, allegedly with the help of his dozens of JPMorgan accounts. And speaking of Staley, it’s all his goddamned fault anyway.

To which U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff says, “that’ll all be up to a jury.” And not just the jury that’s going to hear the bank’s case against Staley.

In a six-paragraph order, Rakoff said JPMorgan must face a lawsuit by the US Virgin Islands accusing it of missing red flags about Epstein’s abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there. The judge also ruled that [JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank] must face proposed class actions by women who said Epstein sexually abused them. He said he would explain his reasoning in due course. Rakoff’s decision gives the plaintiffs a chance to prove another claim: that JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank knowingly benefited from involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking. The women can now also try to show that the banks were negligent and obstructed enforcement of a federal anti-trafficking law.

For its part, JPMorgan will take a bit more of its revenge on Staley by really ruining his weekend, although Epstein's victims' lawyer is also reminding the bank that two can play at that game.

JPMorgan lawyers are expected to question Staley under oath on Thursday and Friday, and [Brad] Edwards said he has asked Dimon to submit to questioning.

