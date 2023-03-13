Skip to main content
Carl Icahn: Company Can Sequence The Genome But Struggles With Common Sense

And he’s here to inject some in the form of three hand-picked directors.

Carl Icahn studied medicine for two years before deciding that combat—first military, then financial—was more suited to his pugilistic mien than healing. As those two years at NYU Med came in the late 1950s, and as his undergraduate degree is in philosophy, it seems safe to say that Icahn has neither expertise nor even passing familiarity with the sequencing of something—DNA—discovered during his first year at Princeton, nor in early cancer-detection blood testing.

But one thing Carl Icahn can diagnose after 60-plus years on Wall Street is spectacular stupidity on the part of corporate management, and let him tell you does he ever see it in the people who had biotech Illumina Inc. buy a money-losing cancer-screening company, Grail, that it had founded and already spun off, in spite of the fact that they should have known the Europeans would never let it happen, costing investors something like twice what Illumina is now worth, especially after he tried to no avail to reason with them. And so, the erstwhile would-be doctor and student of natural stupidity is forced to take up arms. There will be blood.

“We are convinced that at least three shareholder representatives are needed on Illumina’s board to attempt to put an end to this insanity now before the reckless decision making escalates into a no-return situation,” Mr. Icahn writes in the letter…. Mr. Icahn in the letter accuses Illumina of overpaying for a business that made “exactly zero dollars in revenue,” then closing the deal despite not knowing if European regulators would bless it. He writes that holding on to Grail is costing Illumina $800 million annually, and that it faces a significant tax bill if ultimately forced to divest it.

Carl Icahn Prepares for Proxy Fight at Illumina [WSJ]

