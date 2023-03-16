Skip to main content
Ex-Wells Fargo Executive To Serve Several Seconds In Prison For Each Fake Account

Carrie Tolstedt is going where no other Wells executive or banker has gone for the scandal.
Right now, from her self-imposed exile to Scottsdale, Arizona (as brutal a punishment as we can imagine), a woman is thinking, “You know, a $25 million fine and ban from an industry I was never going to work in again anyway seem not so bad.”

The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators’ investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines.

It’s not all bad news for Well’s former retail-banking chief. She was able to negotiate the monetary penalty down to $17 million, which means that when she gets out of her white-collar, minimum-security resort, she’ll still have about $40 million of her somewhat torn and tarnished golden parachute left to play with. Minus however many pounds of flesh Gary Gensler intends to take.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is also pursuing litigation against Ms. Tolstedt for misleading investors about the bank’s sales tactics and financial health. On Wednesday, a lawyer for the commission notified the federal judge hearing the case that the agency has received, and will recommend that the commission accept, a deal to settle the case.

As so often, from Al Capone to the present day, it’s not the crime but the cover-up that got Tolstedt in the end. If only she hadn’t tried to hide just how many millions of unauthorized accounts her 5,300 bad apples had opened one regulators got a whiff of the fishiness emanating from every Wells retail branch, she might merely be disgraced and unemployed like her old boss, former Wells CEO John Stumpf, rather than literally the only person ever likely to enjoy the hospitality of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Still, it is worth reflecting on the actual crime, because it is extraordinary.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo had previously admitted that its ambitious sales goals had fostered a culture that prodded its branch employees to open millions of unauthorized and fraudulent accounts from 2002 to 2016. The U.S. Justice Department alleged Tolstedt — now a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona — knew about the abuses dating back to 2004….

Sometimes, glowing valedictories appear, with the benefit of hindsight, as rather damning indictments. When Tolstedt “retired”—before being retroactively fired a few months later—just days after the fake-accounts scandal broke, Wells lauded her as “a standard-bearer of our culture,” as indeed she turned out to be. “Because of her passion for serving our customers, wherever and however they chose to receive their banking services,” or, as it were, had it chosen for them,” Carrie leaves Wells Fargo uniquely positioned,” a sentiment undoubtedly if ironically true. “We share in the pride that she has for the legacy, accomplishments and talent that she will leave behind.” Words that Tolstedt might ruefully reflect upon when gazing upon the yard and razor wire glittering in the sun if, in fact, she even noticed them.

Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal [AP]
Former Wells Fargo Executive to Plead Guilty in Sham Accounts Scandal [NYT]

