Former Goldman Banker Selflessly Defrauded Malaysia Out Of $6.5 Billion To Answer A Parlor Game Question

It seems like the sort of rock-and-a-hard place kind of question favored by teenage girls at a sleepover or among slightly lubricated friends, such as, “Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?” or choosing one part of your anatomy you’d prefer to lose over another, or, in more sanitized form, at some sort of awful team-building retreat. But in a decade’s time, former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng will be in a position to answer the following: “Would you rather spend six months in the ‘absolute hell’ of a ‘damp’ concrete Malyasian prison cell ‘without windows, a bed, running water or plumbing,’ your only companions the vermin whose urine gives you leptospirosis, or 10 years in a U.S. federal prison which, the experiences of Raj Rajaratnam and Bernie Madoff notwithstanding, is no particular picnic?”

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie, who imposed the sentence, said Ng and his co-defendants “effectively stole money” meant for infrastructure and economic development projects to aid the Malaysian people…. Ng plans to appeal the sentence, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters after the hearing. Ng had pleaded not guilty and argued $35 million in kickback payments he was accused of receiving were actually a return on an investment his wife had made…. Ng requested no prison time….

That didn’t work, but prosecutors asked for 15 years, so perhaps Ng’s “we only paid out $1.1 billion in bribes, not the $2 billion the government says—we weren’t animals” argument had some effect. And, of course, pending his appeal, Ng doesn’t get to choose in the aforementioned hypothetical, but will instead have to live through both, for research as well as punishment. Although he’s given us a bit of a hint where he might eventually land.

In court on Thursday, Ng told Brodie he wanted to go back to Malaysia to care for his aging mother, and to be with his daughter. “The last I held her in my arms was five years ago,” he said. “She was six then. She turns 11 this June.”

Ng’s case in littered with strategies that didn’t work, such as relying on the mendacity/incompetence of the Brooklyn federal prosecutors’ office or calling an admitted liar a liar. Alas, it seems Ng’s former boss Tim Leissner’s well-known charms and ability to spin a compelling and convincing yarn have not been diminished by age or getting caught, although things could be going better for him, as well.

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty to participating in the massive 1MDB foreign bribery fraud, was ordered to forfeit $43.7 million in cash as well as all 3.3 million shares in fitness drink company Celsius Holdings Inc.

Not the off-brand Gatorade shares! But I was a good boy and cooperated and testified against Roger! Of course, even here Ng will be denied his schadenfreude toward the man who put him in prison.

Ownership of the Celsius shares remains in dispute. Ng sued Leissner in New York state court in November, alleging his ex-boss cheated him out of an investment worth at least $130 million…. Brodie said in her Friday order that the Celsius shares were being held at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. account in the name of Leissner’s former wife, Kimora Lee Simmons. The judge said anyone who asserts a legal interest in the Celsius shares may file a petition with the court.

