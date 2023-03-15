GEICO's Second Chance At A Car Sex Payout Saved Them A Lot More Than 15%

Have you ever looked at that GEICO gecko and thought of unbridled passion and STIs? You would have if you’ve been following this story. Last year, a woman from Missouri was awarded $5.2 million dollars for contracting HPV in a company-insured vehicle. The legal aftermath of that award has been nothing less than titillating. If you liked, “well, that depends on what your definition of is is” you’ll love, “just because you’re using a vehicle doesn’t mean you’re using a vehicle.” From ABA Journal:

A federal judge in the Western District of Missouri has ruled for GEICO in a lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment that its auto policy doesn’t cover damages for a sexually transmitted disease contracted during car sex. U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan Jr. ruled in a March 10 opinion that car sex doesn’t constitute “use” of the vehicle as required by GEICO’s insurance policy.

I’d like to take a moment of silence for anybody reading this whose student loan forgiveness plan largely centered around contracting HPV in an insured car. Given this economy, I assume that includes several of us. Beyond the deserved tee-heeing that the fact pattern deserves, the outcome of this case centers on an otherwise vague question — what constitutes a bodily injury?

The policy language at issue in the federal litigation reads: “Under Section I, we will pay damages which an insured becomes legally obligated to pay because of: 1. Bodily injury, sustained by a person, and: 2. Damage to or destruction of property, arising out of the ownership, maintenance or use of the owned auto or a nonowned auto.” Brauner and M.O. had contended that the language about use of the auto only applies to property damage claims—not to bodily injury claims. They noted that the policy has since been modified by paragraph spacing so that it reads: “Under Section I, we will pay damages which an insured becomes legally obligated to pay because of: 1. Bodily injury, sustained by a person, and: 2. Damage to or destruction of property, arising out of the ownership, maintenance or use of the owned auto or a nonowned auto.” Gaitan, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, rejected the argument by Brauner and M.O. Other policy provisions “do not support the idea that the policy is a general liability policy covering all bodily injuries caused by an insured, regardless of their connection with an automobile,” Gaitan said.

I think this reading of the policy makes sense. I do not think it would be realistic for someone to sue under the policy for bumping their hip into the car door to close it, so why should bumping uglies be the exception?

In the meantime, let’s all brainstorm on some other get rich quick schemes. Maybe amass some venture capital and wait for the eventual government bailout? If it is good enough for Silicon Valley bros, it is good enough for me.

STD Contracted During Car Sex Isn’t Covered By GEICO Auto Policy, Federal Judge Rules [ABA Journal]

