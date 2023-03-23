Guy Who Founded Social Network Ruining The World Also Allegedly Founded Company Facilitating Fraud, Money-Laundering, Other Social Ills

You might think that Nate Anderson’s got enough on his plate. He and other short-sellers are fighting an existential battle against Washington. He’s still (probably) making plenty betting against aspiring electric-vehicle maker Nikola. Oh yea, and he’s busy shaking the markets of the second-largest country on earth to their core, wiping some $135 billion from the market value of one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Adani Group, which Anderson’s Hindenburg Group says is as filled with fraud as his own firm’s namesake was with highly-combustible hydrogen.

But no: The one-time Ponzi-seeking hobbyist is always on the lookout for scams big and small; “there are just so many outrageous companies,” he once said excitedly. And one of them just happens to have been founded by the same guy who launched Twitter—and both are about equally good for the world, sayeth Hindenburg.

Hindenburg spoke with multiple former employees who described how internal concerns were suppressed and user concerns were ignored, even as alleged “criminal activity and fraud ran rampant on its platform….” “CEO Jack Dorsey Tweeted that users could get government payments through Cash App ‘immediately’ with ‘no bank account needed’ due to its frictionless technology,” the report said…. Citing interviews with former employees, Hindenburg alleged that “pressure from management has resulted in a pattern of disregard for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) laws….” To test the theory, the short seller opened accounts in the name of former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and then obtained a Cash App card, called the Cash Card, under the “obviously fake Donald Trump account,” the report said.

That sounds bad, Nate. But how bad?

“In sum, we think Block has misled investors on key metrics, and embraced predatory offerings and compliance worst-practices in order to fuel growth and profit from facilitation of fraud against consumers and the government,” Hindenburg wrote.

Ah. And that’s not even mentioning the SEC probe into Block’s alleged use of small banks to skirt the rules which may or may not be happening.

“A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request we filed with the SEC indicates that Block may be part of a similar investigation [to PayPal],” Hindenburg wrote.

Seems Jack’s got bigger problems than branding.

Block shares plunge 19% after short seller Hindenburg says Jack Dorsey’s company facilitates fraud [CNBC]

Nikola Corporation Posted a New All-Time Low in Q4 [Yahoo!]

