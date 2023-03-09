JPMorgan Can’t Believe The Gross Things Jes Staley Was Doing With Jeff Epstein Over His JPMorgan E-Mail

JPMorgan Chase has reviewed its sticky little situation vis-à-vis dead pedophile Jeff Epstein and it’s got to say it doesn’t like it. Doesn’t like one bit being accused, by both Epstein’s victims and the authorities of the jurisdiction in which he did much of his victimizing, that maybe it all might not have happened, or happened as smoothly, at least, or for as long, had JPMorgan not made it so easy for him by giving a convicted sex offender nearly five dozen accounts and then not particularly monitoring what he was doing with them.

And do you know what? It especially doesn’t like it because it’s so not its fault! It’s the fault of the very senior executive it had ‘til now been defending to the hilt entirely.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. didn’t pull any punches this week when it abruptly moved to distance itself from Jes Staley. Accusing him of repeated “acts of disloyalty” and “intentional and outrageous conduct” over his ties with deceased pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein….

“To the extent that Staley knew of, participated in, or witnessed sexual abuse associated with Epstein and did not report it to, or actively concealed it from JPMorgan,” it is Staley, and not the bank, who is responsible for injuries Epstein caused, JPMorgan said in its Wednesday filing.

This is an interesting take on the matter, for much of the evidence in one of the lawsuits against the bank—and, notably, not against Staley personally—comes from a trove of 1,200 e-mails between Epstein and Staley. Which epistolary effluence Staley conducted via his JPMC e-mail account. You know, the one to which JPMorgan had access at all times. But, of course, the bank has a certain history of not wanting to know.

One of the internal emails released in the recent lawsuits mentioned a review of the Epstein account expected to be done by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon; the bank said it hadn’t seen evidence the review happened.

Anyway, even if JPMorgan doesn’t get its $80 million back—it wants every penny it paid Staley during his last eight years with the bank, plus anything it might be ordered to pay to Epstein’s victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which seems like it might be quite a lot; Staley better hope that his other former employer, Barclays, remains favorably disposed toward him and eventually ponies up that £25 million in deferred pay—it will take its revenge for the whole misery by destroying whatever little is left of Staley’s reputation.

JPMorgan also identified Staley as the “powerful financial executive” accused of sexually assaulting one of Epstein’s alleged victims in one of the suits it faces…. “The plaintiffs have made troubling allegations concerning the conduct of our former employee Jes Staley, and if true he should be held responsible for his actions,” a JPMorgan spokeswoman said. “We expect all of our employees at every level of the firm act with honesty and integrity,” she added. “If these allegations against Staley are true, he violated this duty by putting his own personal interests ahead of the company’s.”

JPMorgan sues ex-senior banker Jes Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties [CNBC]

Barclays Stays Silent as JPMorgan Distances Itself From Epstein-Linked Staley [Bloomberg]

