Larry Robbins Is Here To Prove That First Avenue Is Safe For Billionaires

Larry Robbins doesn’t mind breaking boundaries. Long before his fellow hedge fund activists Paul Singer and Carl Icahn experimented with the radical approach of being nice, the Glenview Capital Management chief fancied himself a “suggestivist,” trying to “build good relationships” at companies where he’d like to see some change rather than just yelling at them. When the people and building department of tony Cresskill, N.J., told him he couldn’t put a white plastic tennis dome over his backyard ice hockey rink, he found a way to make “Madison Square Garden up on the hill” acceptable. And when people told him that a year in which he lost 20% and was nearly killed by a giant fish, Hemingway-style, was perhaps not the one in which to drop $37.9 million on two Manhattan penthouse—on First Avenue, no less—well, he showed them.

Robbins has enjoyed his quadriplex, with its four-story custom chandelier, terrace hot tub and fireplace, media room and eight bedrooms, to say nothing of the panoramic views of both rivers that living on First Avenue afford a man. (Albeit no place to skate or check.) But he’s ready to move on, and make history for the Upper Far East Side while doing so. They say no one will pay $55 million for an apartment east of Third Avenue, in a down market for luxury Manhattan real estate, no less? Well, Robbins will see about that.

Mr. Robbins’s purchase of the condo for nearly $38 million in 2015 made headlines, in part because the building is situated east of Third Avenue, where prices have traditionally been lower than those closer to Central Park. If it sold for close to its current asking price, the unit would again help establish a new pricing benchmark for the area, records show.

Billionaire Hedge-Funder Larry Robbins Asks $55 Million for New York Penthouse [WSJ]

