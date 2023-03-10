Opening Bell: 3.10.23

Payrolls rose 311,000 in February, more than expected, showing solid growth [CNBC]

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, above the expectation for 3.4%, amid a tick higher in the labor force participation rate to 62.5%, its highest level since March 2020…. There also was some good news on the inflation side, as average hourly earnings climbed 4.6% from a year ago, below the estimate for 4.8%. The monthly increase of 0.2% also was below the 0.4% estimate.

Israeli hedge fund reports "tidal wave" of shekel asset sales [Globes]

The recent period has been "difficult" and that "in the past month the legislation on the legal system has turned from an event with a low likelihood of affecting the local market to an event with a high likelihood of having material consequences for the local economy and for lives."

Manchester United sale: Elliott Investment Management through to second stage of process [BBC]

Representatives of the US firm were at Old Trafford on Thursday night to watch the 4-1 win over Real Betis…. The firm are not looking to buy the club, but rather help fund either external bidders or the Glazer family if they decided to stay on as owners.

Rivian Stock Is More Controversial Than Tesla’s. It Just Got a Thumbs-Up. [Barron's]

Bank of America analyst John Murphy resumed coverage of Rivian Automotive Friday with a Buy rating. He cut his price target to $40 a share from $50.

Astra investigating ‘potential illegal short selling’ as delisting deadline looms [CNBC]

The announcement comes as Astra faces a delisting deadline issued by the Nasdaq last year. With shares at 47 cents as of Friday’s open, Astra has until April 4 for its stock price to return above $1 a share for at least ten consecutive business days, or it would receive a Nasdaq delisting notice.

Former SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee Joins Whistleblower Law Firm [WSJ]

Lee is joining Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto LLP, a Washington-based law firm representing whistleblowers, the firm said late Wednesday…. Lee’s move comes as the number of tips to the SEC whistleblower program reached a record last year. The SEC cash-for-tips program, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, received more than 12,300 whistleblower tips in the 2022 fiscal year ended Sept. 30, according to the SEC whistleblower award program’s annual report to Congress.