Opening Bell: 3.13.23

Biden says US banking system is safe [BBC News]

The US will do "whatever is needed" to shore up banks after a string of failures raised fears about financial stability, President Joe Biden said./His comments came after the US guaranteed all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which both collapsed last week…. Taxpayers will not bear any losses from the move, which extends protection beyond the $250,000 (£205,000) in deposits typically insured by the government. The cost will instead by funded by fees regulators charge to banks.

JPMorgan, PNC among suitors for SVB holding company [Axios]

Apollo Management and Morgan Stanley are also part of the discussions around the holding company, the sources said. Apollo's interest is expected to center around financing a transaction or acquiring parts of the business, they added.

Pfizer buys biotech firm Seagen for $43 billion [AFP via Yahoo!]

Seagen -- leading in the research, development and commercialization of cancer treatments -- is growing, with a 12 percent increase in revenue forecast this year to $2.2 billion…. Pfizer expects to finance the deal through $31 billion of new long-term debt and a "combination of short-term financing and existing cash."

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts record $161 billion profit for 2022 [CNBC]

“This is probably the highest net income ever recorded in the corporate world,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on a Sunday earnings call.

The results are nearly triple the profit that oil major ExxonMobil posted for 2022, bolstered by soaring oil and gas prices through last year, along with higher sale volumes and improved margins for refined products.

Percentage of Senior Women at European Hedge Funds Halved Since 2021 -Preqin [Reuters via U.S. News]

The percentage of women holding general and limited partner roles in hedge funds in Europe has fallen to just 8% in 2023 from 17.4% in 2021, according to Preqin data…. The proportion of women in the hedge fund industry elsewhere in the world has dropped too, to 16.30% from 18.8% in North America, and to 18.9% from 21.2% in Asia over the same period.

Judge still thinks proposed Bankman-Fried bail conditions too lenient [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Last Friday, prosecutors and defense lawyers proposed letting Bankman-Fried have a flip phone with no internet capability and a basic laptop with limited functions, but be forbidden from using other electronic communication devices.

But at Friday's hearing, Kaplan said Bankman-Fried was "inventive," and could find a way to circumvent the restrictions and secretly communicate with others electronically.

"He could find a way around it and conceivably not get caught," Kaplan said.