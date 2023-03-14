Opening Bell: 3.14.23
U.S. Inflation Cooled in February as Fed Confronts Bank Failures [WSJ]
The consumer-price index, a closely watched inflation gauge, rose 6% in February from a year earlier, versus a 6.4% gain the prior month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the slowest pace since September 2021…. Consumers paid less last month to heat their homes, and prices for medical services and used cars fell as well. Gasoline and food prices both increased, but at a slower pace than they did in January. Shelter costs increased 0.8% over the month.
Apollo Global to Buy Univar in $8.1 Billion Deal Including Debt [WSJ]
The deal values Univar at $36.15 a share. Shares of Univar closed at $31.17 on Monday.
Apollo struck the deal alongside the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The agreed-upon purchase includes a financing package of more than $4 billion from nine banks, according to a spokesperson for Apollo…. Together, the Qualtrics, Univar and other takeovers this week show that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the tremors it has sent through financial markets have yet to scare away deal makers.
Ron Baron bought Charles Schwab shares during Monday’s double-digit sell-off [CNBC]
The 79-year-old investor said he “modestly increased” his position in the financial name, seeing Monday’s pullback as a buying opportunity…. Schwab shares fell 11.6% on Monday as investors dumped the financial institution amid fears of a banking crisis in the aftermath of the collapses of tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank and crypto-related Signature Bank.
Man Group CEO takes home biggest pay package since 2008 [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Luke Ellis, the chief executive of hedge fund Man Group, earned $11.3 million last year from his base salary, bonus payment and share grants, the highest of any Man Group head in the last 14 years…. Over the last three years, Man Group, which uses discretionary and computer led strategies to trade, has taken in $18.7 billion of new client money and made $11.5 billion in investment gains.
FBI says $10 billion lost to online fraud in 2022 as crypto investment scams surged [CNN]
The more than $3 billion jump in reports of online fraud from 2021 to 2022 was driven by a near-tripling in reports of cryptocurrency investment fraud, the FBI said in its annual Internet Crime Report.
Man Sues Buffalo Wild Wings Over Boneless Wings, Says They're More Like Nuggets [NBC5 Chicago]
"Specifically, the name and description of the products (i.e., as “Boneless Wings”) leads reasonable consumers to believe the products are actually chicken wings," the complaint states. "In other words, that the products are chicken wings that have simply been deboned, and as such, are comprised of entirely chicken wing meat."
Instead, however, the "wings" are actually made of chicken breast meat, which is then deep-fried like wings, making the products "more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing," according to the suit.