Opening Bell: 3.16.23

ECB Defies Mounting Banking Strains With Half-Point Rate Rise [WSJ]

The ECB said in a statement that it would increase its key rate to 3%, the highest level since 2008, while promising to provide liquidity support to the financial system if needed…. Many investors had been betting that the ECB might unveil a smaller, quarter-point rate increase on Thursday after last week’s turmoil in the U.S. banking sector spread to Europe.

Stripe slashes valuation to $50 billion in new $6.5 billion funding round [CNBC]

“Stripe does not need this capital to run its business,” the company said in a press release. The cash raise — with contributions from Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Goldman Sachs, and Temasek — will instead go towards providing liquidity to “current and former employees” and tax obligations associated with equity awards.

T-Mobile to buy Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal [CNN]

Reynolds, who purchased a minority ownership stake in Mint Mobile in 2019, will stay on in his “creative role on behalf of Mint,” where he serves as a spokesperson…. “I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

Sam Bankman-Fried received $2.2bn from FTX-linked entities, say court filings [Guardian]

The transferred funds, which included $2.2bn received by Bankman-Fried, mainly came from Alameda Research, a crypto-trading hedge fund affiliated with FTX.

ChipMixer Is Shut Down for Allegedly Laundering $3 Billion in Crypto [WSJ]

U.S. prosecutors said ChipMixer processed stolen funds for cybercriminals behind the $540 million hack of the online game Axie Infinity and $100 million hack of the Horizon bridge hosted by technology company Harmony that allows users to send crypto between different blockchains. The U.S. has previously identified Lazarus Group, an online crime syndicate connected to the North Korean government, as responsible for both hacks, according to the Justice Department’s complaint that was made public Wednesday.

Chinese billionaire arrested and charged in alleged fraud conspiracy that bilked investors of more than $1 billion [CNN]

Guo, a staunch critic of the Chinese government who is exiled in Manhattan and close to former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, was taken into custody in New York on Wednesday morning. He is charged with defrauding or misappropriating investor money using different schemes, including his media company GTV Media Group, a farm loan program through Himalaya Farm Alliance, and a cryptocurrency called Himalaya Coin.