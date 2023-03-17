Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 3.17.23

Recession risks; layoffs lag; Tiger tumbles; California cuts hedge funds; and more!

Bank Failures, Like Earlier Shocks, Raise Odds of Recession [WSJ]
Recessions in 1990, 2001, 2008 and 2020 were all accompanied by shocks, including, respectively, Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the collapse of Lehman Brothers and Covid-19. For the first three of those recessions, the economy was already weak and the shock was the final straw that removed all doubt about whether a downturn was at hand…. “I don’t think of this as being equivalent to Lehman, or 9/11, or Iraq invading Kuwait,” Richard Clarida, global economic adviser at Pimco and a former Fed vice chair, said of SVB’s collapse. “But whatever your views were on the odds of a recession before this, they’ve probably gone up.”

Goldman Raises US Recession Probability to 35% on Banking Stress [Bloomberg]
The new estimate is still below the 60% median of economists surveyed by Bloomberg…. Goldman’s proprietary indicators of activity growth still remain positive, with its business survey trackers averaging a slightly-expansionary 52 in February, with the dividing line at 50, [economist Jan] Hatzius said in a research note.

US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low [ABC News]
Applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 11 fell by 20,000 to 192,000 from 212,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday…. “Many announced layoffs don’t end up happening, and those that have been laid off are quickly finding work elsewhere, reflecting the ongoing imbalance between labor demand and supply,” the analysts wrote.

Tiger Global Writes Down Venture Funds’ Bets by 33% in 2022 [WSJ]
The markdowns erased $23 billion in value from Tiger’s giant holdings of startups around the globe, one of the people said. Its private portfolio includes big bets on hundreds of companies including TikTok parent ByteDance and payments company Stripe. In the fourth quarter, Tiger’s newest venture funds lost between 9% and 25%.

Former Bridgewater Exec Sees Hedge Funds Driving Odd Stock Moves [Bloomberg]
“What we’ve seen very clearly over the course of the last five days is significant adjustments in their perceptions of market risk,” said [Bob] Elliott, who worked for Bridgewater Associates for 13 years, in a telephone interview. “What you have is a bunch of risk managers pointing at their traders saying, absent of anything else, we have to start to bring portfolio risk down and that’s happened in the context of pretty sizeable positions coming into this.”

University of California to Dump Hedge Funds for Private Credit [Bloomberg]
“Within two or three years, whenever we can get liquidity from our hedge funds, we will be primarily all out,” Chief Investment Officer Jagdeep Bachher said in a meeting on Thursday. “Once we’re out, we’ll replace that obviously with private credit — which has been a better place to be….”
“For 20 years, there are three times we needed hedge funds to work for us — 2000, 2008 and 2020,” Bachher said, referring to years when the stock market fared poorly. “They didn’t really help us tremendously in our portfolio.” 

