Opening Bell: 3.2.23

Tesla stock down as investor day falls short on specifics [CNBC]

Musk was initially joined on stage by Drew Baglino, senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering at Tesla. They discussed a future in which the company would play a role in “re-powering the grid with renewable fuels” as they ramp up battery production, both for Tesla’s electric vehicles and for the company’s utility-scale energy storage systems.

Tesla’s goal is to produce 20 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, executives reiterated. The company reported full-year deliveries of around 1.31 million vehicles in 2022.

Bank Profits Fell 6% Last Year as War, Inflation and Higher Rates Hurt Results [WSJ]

Still, the $263 billion in profit was the biggest of any year except 2021.

Eurozone Inflation Edges Lower, but Pressure on Prices Continues [NYT]

Some of the largest economies showed troubling increases, and core inflation — a measure that excludes the most erratic categories like food and energy — rose to a record high of 5.6 percent in February, from 5.3 percent…. “The key here is what happened to the core rate,” said Melanie Debono, senior Europe economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. It seems pretty clear that European Central Bank policymakers who believe interest rates need to be higher will “call to expand the string of rate hikes,” she added.

AMC Stock Falls After CEO Warns Company Could Be Forced to Sell More ‘APEs’ [Barron’s]

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday evening, AMC CEO Adam Aron urged shareholders to vote yes on an initiative that would increase the amount of authorized AMC common shares and convert AMC Preferred Equity units (APE) into common shares. The measures would eliminate a price gap between AMC common shares and APE units, and allow AMC to sell common shares instead of just APE units.

Silvergate plunges on warning of survival struggle caused by crypto rout [Investing.com via Yahoo!]

Silvergate, which provides banking services to big crypto exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken and did the same for FTX's U.S. operations, said it may not survive as a going concern, as a massive firesale of assets wipes out its capital and leaves it struggling to repay maturing loans. The bank had advances of $4.3 billion from Federal Home Loan Bank as of the end of last year.



Ozy Media Shuts Down After Founder Carlos Watson Charged With Fraud, Identity Theft [Variety via Yahoo!]”

“In light of its current operational and legal challenges, the Ozy board has determined that it’s in the best interests of its stakeholders to suspend operations immediately,” the company said on its Twitter account Wednesday. The company’s website, ozy.com, was unreachable as of Wednesday evening.