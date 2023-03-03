Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 3.3.23

FTX has a quarter of your money; Blackstone has no money for Scandi bondholders; CalSTRS has no time for this golden parachute; and more!

FTX Says $8.9 Billion in Customer Funds Are Missing [WSJ Pro]
FTX said it had identified around $2.7 billion of customer assets, compared with $11.6 billion of balances outstanding on customer accounts. The estimated value of FTX’s assets and liabilities are based on crypto prices on the day of the company’s bankruptcy filing in early November....

Blackstone Defaults on Nordic CMBS as Property Values Wobble [Bloomberg]
Blackstone, which acquired landlord Sponda Oy in 2018, sought an extension from holders of the securitized notes to dispose of assets and repay the debt, according to people with knowledge of the plan. Bondholders voted against a further extension…. “This debt relates to a small portion of the Sponda portfolio,” a Blackstone representative said in an emailed statement. “We are disappointed that the servicer has not advanced our proposal, which reflects our best efforts and we believe would deliver the best outcome for note holders. We continue to have full confidence in the core Sponda portfolio and its management team, whose priority remains delivering high-quality retail and office assets.”

Activist hedge fund manager Dan Loeb takes a passive stake in AMD [CNBC]
AMD shares have underperformed the rest of the sector over the last 12 months, down more than 30% as the PHLX Semiconductor Index declined 14%.... Loeb is no stranger to the chip industry. He previously owned Intel, AMD’s primary competitor, pushing the company to explore “strategic alternatives” after the chipmaker lost market share to TSMC.

California teachers pension fund joins Politan's legal fight against Masimo [Reuters]
The contract would let [CEO Joe] Kiani walk away with roughly $600 million in compensation if more than one third of the company's five-member board is voted out within a 24-month period, the board appoints a lead independent director or Kiani were no longer both chairman of the board and CEO…. Kiani's contract is not in the best interest of investors and "sets a dangerous precedent," Aeisha Mastagni, CalSTRS Portfolio Manager of Sustainable Investment and Stewardship Strategies said.

Star Investor Fuels Best Week for Adani Stocks Since Hindenburg [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
All 10 Adani stocks rose after Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners bought shares in four firms from an Adani family trust on Thursday. The $1.9 billion investment is the most significant show of support for Adani from a major money manager since Hindenburg Research’s Jan. 24 report alleged accounting fraud and share-price manipulation, spurring a selloff that at one point erased nearly two-thirds of the group’s market value. About $18 billion was recouped this week.

Putin’s Secret Weapon on Energy: an Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker [WSJ]
Pavel Sorokin, Russia’s deputy energy minister, is part of a cadre of young technocrats with deep knowledge of the West, fast-tracked by Vladimir Putin to the upper echelons of power…. Many Ukraine allies underestimated the expertise of the Kremlin’s new generation of Western-trained decision makers. Mr. Putin, long surrounded by former spies and business friends from St. Petersburg, has increasingly turned to these newcomers, who speak fluent English and adhere to his nationalist ideology.

