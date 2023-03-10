Peter Navarro Probably Should Have Had A Lawyer Sitting Next To Him At All Times

Remember when use of a private e-mail server as part of one’s public service was, in the eyes of former President Donald Trump and his supporters, an irreparable bar to high office? An offense requiring an immediate and prolonged prison sentence? Yea, well just as soon as that little ploy achieved its desired object, lunatic economic adviser Peter Navarro promptly forgot. And also to make sure that official channels received a copy of those e-mails as required by law, just like he forgot to get one of those get-out-of-jail-free cards from his patron while he was still sullying the Oval Office.

Kollar-Kotelly, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, wrote that the Presidential Records Act “makes plain that presidential advisors such as Dr. Navarro are part and parcel of the statutory scheme in that they are required to preserve presidential records during their tenure so that they can be transferred to [the National Archives] at the end of an administration….” In December 2021, the National Archives became aware that Navarro had used a personal account with ProtonMail, an encrypted email service, to send and receive official emails while serving as an adviser to the president, the Justice Department said in its lawsuit. Navarro did not copy his official White House account on the email exchanges, nor did he forward the email chains to his White House account, a violation of the Presidential Records Act, the department said.

Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro ordered to turn over hundreds of emails to the National Archives [CNBC]

