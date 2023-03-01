Seth Klarman Doesn’t Care Whether J.K. Rowling Is Cancelled

Seth Klarman must be counting himself a lucky man. His hedge fund, Baupost Group, had nearly $300 million riding on Warner Bros. Discovery, which itself had nearly everything riding on its new “Harry Potter” videogame. Despite the billions upon billions of dollars the franchise has generated over the last 25 years, this was not necessarily the sure-fire bet that might make it seem, for since becoming a billionaire through it author J.K. Rowling has spent what seems to be most of her time saying what might be gingerly called problematic things about transgender people.

Klarman, his clients and WBD needn’t have worried, for less than a week after “Hogwarts: Legacy”’s release, The New York Times editorial page, in one of its always welcome, even-handed, unhypocritical and certainly not-cherry-picked interventions into sensitive social issues, definitively resolved the matter: straight up saying transgender women are not, in fact, women is definitely not transphobic, so we can all just go about our business and enjoy the latest property to enrich Rowling without worrying about it. Which is great for Baupost and all who sail in her, because, their consciences thusly assuaged, 12 million people spent $850 million on the new video game, vastly enriching Klarman & co. far more than it has Rowling herself.

Seth Klarman's Baupost Group has likely scored a nearly $200 million gain on Warner Bros. Discovery since the start of this year. The hype around "Hogwarts: Legacy" has helped propel the media stock up 65% over the past two months, meaning WBD rivals Tesla as the S&P 500's best performer so far this year.

