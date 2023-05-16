Bank That Makes Up Everything Else Also Made Up All The Progress It Said It Was Making On Not Making Up Everything Else

When it came to Trump administration figures, Wells Fargo may have (hopelessly) put its hopes on Eric Blankenstein, a published racist and former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau functionary who promised that the “regulator” would go easy on the bank, no matter what the president said. But its Trumpkin spirit animal is and may have always been the even more short-lived Anthony Scaramucci, for when faced with a problem, those driving the stagecoach—and it doesn’t seem to matter who that is—believe that they can just fake it ‘til they make it.

Not opening enough new accounts to meet your quota? Just make’em up. Getting bad news from the front lines? Get rid of the malcontents and pretend you never heard what they said. Didn’t bother to get a court order allowing you to repossess that Marine’s car? Act as though you do and just take it. Don’t feel like ‘fessing up about the shitstorm engulfing your bank to shareholders? Just don’t. Want customers to pay for things they don’t need? Tell them they do. Haven’t gotten around to dummying up those account-opening documents? Don’t worry, you’ll get plenty of time to do it before anyone’s the wiser. Wanna cross-sell a small business client to Wells’ credit-card processing business? Just don’t tell’em how much it costs. Want those low-income housing tax credits to be cheaper? Make them so. Don’t like telecommuting? Redefine it as though the first four letters weren’t there. Don’t feel like dealing with the mounting heap of employee complaints? Pretend they don’t exist. Want to be a larger, more successful bank? Start dressing like one. Don’t want to honestly explain how a fixed rate suddenly got so much higher? Make something up. Don’t like how a broker is testifying? Change it. Want to look like you care about diversity when everyone knows you don’t? Schedule some interviews with those you’ve no intention of hiring.

Of course, Wells has been called out for all of those things and more, often time and time and time again, indicating that for all of the faking there is precious little making going on at the bank. Is this a reason to abandon the way of the Mooch and start being honest with itself and its shareholders about what’s really going on?

Absolutely not.

Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about its progress in recovering from a series of scandals over its treatment of customers…. Shareholders accused Wells Fargo of overstating how well it was complying with [consent] orders [from regulators], and that the bank’s market value fell by more than $54 billion over two years ending in March 2020 as the shortcomings became known.

Wells Fargo reaches $1 billion settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals [CNN]

