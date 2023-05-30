Cathie Wood Believes In Nvidia’s Future. Just, Not, Like, Right Now.

Like the men who built the atomic bomb before them, those building artificial intelligence platforms have a stark warning: Their machine-brainchildren—which they notably are continuing to work on, damn the risks—may one day rise up and kill us all.

Whether AI is, in fact, an existential threat to humanity remains an open, if rather pressing, question. What is not open to question is whether it should pose an existential threat to Cathie Wood’s reputation for clairvoyance when it comes to the next big thing in tech.

Nvidia shares have risen more than 30% since the company reported earnings on May 24, and the stock touched a $1 trillion dollar market cap on Tuesday. Wood and Ark sold their holdings in Nvidia back in January. Since, Nvidia's stock has more than doubled as investors have dubbed the company the clear leader in the AI chipmaking arms race.

Which is a pity for ARK and its investors, as that rally would have helped plug the $2 billion hole Wood blew into the exchange-traded fund’s bottom line over the last few years, to say nothing of the $10 billion she’s lost for her clients since ARK Innovation debuted. (Not that Wood’s weeping too much, given that she’s charged $300 million in fees for the effort.)

Of course, you’d be forgiven for failing to realize Wood’s fuck-up by reading her tweet on the matter.

"Since 2014, @ARKInvest has believed that Nvidia saw the AI future before most other chip companies, and now we believe it will continue to power the AI age. At 25X expected revenue for this year, however, $NVDA is priced ahead of the curve," Wood tweeted.

That’s a pretty unusual argument for the patron saint of big numbers built on small ones, as Bloomberg’s Shuli Ren is only too eager to point out.

It’s interesting that Wood is starting to complain about lofty valuations, which she did not shy away from in the past. She famously had a $3,000 price target for Tesla Inc. and was sticking with $1 million Bitcoin forecast earlier this year…. Frankly, Wood’s defense is unconvincing…. Of all people, Wood should know that a trading frenzy can send asset prices to euphoric levels. Compared to the run-up in the ARK Innovation ETF — or Bitcoin — three years ago, what Nvidia experienced is not extraordinary.

Indeed, it seems those who actually want to make money should be following the sage advice of a different tech guru, albeit one who Wood’s fans aren’t likely to like very much.

Steve Cohen's hedge fund has likely scored a $100 million gain on Nvidia in just two months…. Cohen, the owner of the New York Mets, urged investors during a recent conference not to worry so much about a recession that they miss the boat on AI, sources told Bloomberg. He described the burgeoning technology as a "big wave," and predicted it would create new jobs as well as eliminate existing ones.

