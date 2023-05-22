Discounting Dan Loeb Cuts Fees On Investor Cash He Won’t Give Back

Earlier this month, Dan Loeb said he wouldn’t be buying SiriusPoint. The Third Point chief said he and the insurer, which he co-created less than three years ago by merging his hedge fund’s reinsurance business with—you guessed it—Sirius International Insurance Group, couldn’t agree on a price.

It turns out, this may be because old Danny Boy isn’t quite as liquid as he—or his clients—would like,

Daniel Loeb's Third Point told its hedge-fund clients Friday that investors exiting its funds would be paid out with a mix of cash and the equivalent of an IOU for about 9% of their money…. Third Point didn't give a timeline for when it expected to give redeeming investors all their cash back but said it would work with investors to facilitate the sale of their interests on the secondary market.

Of course, lots of hedge funds have been putting up new barriers between investors and their money, and Third Point is hardly alone among hedge funds playing the private equity game to turn to side-pockets to keep continuing clients from shouldering all of the losses on private bets gone rancid.

Illiquid private investments make up about 8.7% of Third Point's hedge funds, the letter said; a person familiar with the firm said they made up about 10% at the start of January 2022, before many "crossover" managers sustained significant losses.

Still, the news isn’t all bad, even if it includes 20%-plus loss last year followed by a further 3.5% drop this one. For instance, it will now cost less to have Loeb rack up losses on the money he won’t give back to you.

It also said that management fees would be trimmed by 0.5 percentage point a year for both remaining and redeeming investors, on the illiquid part of their investments.

