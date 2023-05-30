Give Janet Yellen The Time She Needs To Write An Erotic Financial Thriller

Janet Yellen has a lot on her mind and her plate these days. Since January, the Treasury Secretary has been deploying all sorts of “extraordinary measures” to keep right-wingers—and by this we mean the overwhelming majority, if not the entirety, of the Republican caucus in Congress—from achieving the only goal they’ve managed to agree on, which is to force the U.S. to default on its debt for the first time ever and trigger a global depression. In the meantime, she’s busy punching numbers to indicate exactly how much time she has before “X-day” whilst cajoling and scolding about the necessity of the world’s richest country not becoming Argentina by making it a habit to skip out on its financial obligations. And what does she have to show for it? Less money in the bank than the likes of Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, about a week to go before doomsday, an absolute shit sandwich of a debt-ceiling deal that may or may not pass, and a reputation in tatters as she tries to juggle this disaster with the other she’s been simultaneously gifted.

It didn’t have to be this way. You see, Janet Yellen hasn’t been thinking about the debt limit for five months. She’s been worrying over it for at least a dozen years. And she had a plan in hand to finally get it off her mind for good.

“I always worry about the debt ceiling,” Ms. Yellen told The New York Times in an interview on her flight from New Delhi to Bali, Indonesia [in November 2022], in which she urged Democrats to use their remaining time in control of Washington to lift the debt limit beyond the 2024 elections. “Any way that Congress can find to get it done, I’m all for.”

Of course, she was ignored then as she is ignored now. Oh, but what could have been! Being Treasury Secretary or its equivalent in a normal, responsible rich country must be so easy, must leave so much time for hiking and tennis and other extracurricular pursuits. Why, even in countries not-so-normal-but-not-quite-as-dysfunctional-as-ours, her counterparts have time enough to themselves in between raising retirement ages and dealing with the catastrophic fallout therefrom. Oh, just consider what might have been were Yellen granted the free time necessary to put her pen to something other than a ledger book grimly chronicling the United States running out of money.

Several explicit sex scenes in the new book by [Bruno] Le Maire, the French finance minister, have given the book a flush of attention and forced the government of President Emmanuel Macron to explain how one of its most senior members has time to write novels when people are struggling with high food and energy prices…. Creative writing is an essential escape that for decades has been as much a part of him as his day job setting deficit targets and passing stimulus packages. “It’s a very deep, inner necessity that gives me balance,” Le Maire said in an interview. “I’m just trying to be 100% myself.”

Now, we don’t know where, precisely, Yellen’s erotic tastes run. But she’s a Bay Ridge girl and has lived in Berkeley, on and off, for the last 43 years, so surely she could do better than this:

“She wrapped one leg around my waist, clutched her other leg to my ankle and tilted her head back,” Le Maire writes in a passage that quickly takes a turn to language not fit for a family publication. On page 74, Julia, one of the novel’s main characters, peels off her shirt and throws herself on the bed in front of the protagonist. The prose veers into ribald and almost clinical terminology, landing somewhere between erotica and shoptalk at a proctologists’ convention…. “French people can forgive a politician for writing erotic novels, but they can’t forgive a politician for writing them badly,” said Alexandre Gefen, a literary critic and research professor for CNRS, France’s national research organization.

Yellen’s Debt Limit Warnings Went Unheeded, Leaving Her to Face Fallout [NYT]

Racy Novel by France’s Finance Minister Has Even the French Blushing [WSJ]

Debt-Ceiling Bill Faces Test as Some GOP Critics Vent [WSJ]

$38.8 Billion in U.S. Treasury? For These Billionaires, That’s Nothing. [NYT via Yahoo!]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.