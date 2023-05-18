Skip to main content
Hedge Fund Manager Sure Seems To Have A Decent Malpractice Case Against His Old Law Firm

Hedge Fund Manager Sure Seems To Have A Decent Malpractice Case Against His Old Law Firm

Certainly, a judge thinks there might be something to Robert Adelman's displeasure with Proskauer.

Certainly, a judge thinks there might be something to Robert Adelman's displeasure with Proskauer.

Law firm Proskauer’s effort to avoid trial in a $636 million malpractice claim failed yesterday as a Boston judge denied the Biglaw firm’s motion for summary judgment. There are a lot of reasons laid out in the order, though one detail that doesn’t earn a starring role in the opinion might be the most problematic for the firm.

The action, brought by former Proskauer client Robert Adelman, alleges that he missed out on his share of a multibillion-dollar hedge fund because the underlying agreement allowed the fund’s manager to unceremoniously boot Adelman. Now represented by Susman Godfrey, Adelman blames Proskauer attorneys for overlooking the offending clause. Per Reuters:

Adelman accused the firm of committing a “botched cut-and-paste” job with the partnership agreement. He cited handwritten notes from Proskauer partner Sarah Cherry, who allegedly drew brackets around the key provision that gave Aghazadeh broad authority and wrote the word “fuck” next to it, indicating a mistake.

Maybe they were just admiring their work. You know… like, “fuuuuuck, man!” Something like that? No? Fine.

For its part, Proskauer, represented by Williams & Connolly, argued that it can’t be blamed for the actions of the fund’s manager. That the fund’s manager could only take those actions based on the clause in the agreement apparently loomed a bit larger for the court. At least large enough to turn over to a jury.

The case advances to a July pre-trial conference unless the parties work out a settlement.

If they do settle, maybe give that agreement a good once-over before signing.

Law firm Proskauer must face trial in $636 million legal malpractice case [Reuters]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Juries Keep Awarding Ex-Hedge Fund Marketing Chief Unreasonable Bonuses

Judge Lewis Liman may think there may not be enough evidence to support seven figures, but these panels of Youngjoo Rhee’s peers disagree.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Law Firm Pushing Very Narrow Definition Of ‘Coordinating With A Hedge Fund’

Boies Schiller thinks getting a head’s up from a “newsroom” run by a short-selling hedge fund is pretty SOP.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
News

Litigation Finance Firm Launches With Over $100 Million In Capital As Market Continues To Boom

New entry in the booming field of litigation finance.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Ex-Hedge Fund Marketer Agrees $200,000 Is Worth Avoiding A Third Trial

The judge’s back-of-the-envelope math was much more amenable to Youngjoo Rhee this time than last.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Sophisticated Institutions Battle To See Whose Disingenuousness Is Most Sophisticated

In other words, whose pretense will most successfully sway a judge.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Degenerates Kicking Hedge Fund They Pushed To The Floor While It’s Down

The hits keep coming for Gabe Plotkin.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Hedge Funds Have Fun At Citi’s Expense, Possibly Their Own (Legally-Speaking)

In fairness to them, the whole paying-Revlon’s-debt-early thing is incredibly funny.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Like Many Hedge Fund Investors, Dyal Capital Partners Isn’t Getting What It Thought It Paid For

So it’s filing a redemption request of sorts. In court.