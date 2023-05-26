Holiday Bell: 5.26.23
Biden, McCarthy appear near two-year deal on US debt ceiling as default looms [Reuters]
The deal, which is not final, would increase funding for discretionary spending on military and veterans while essentially holding non-defense discretionary spending at current year levels…. The White House is considering scaling back its plan to boost funding at the Internal Revenue Service to hire more auditors and target wealthy Americans, the official said.
Lazard Names Orszag as CEO, Jacobs to Become Executive Chairman [Reuters via U.S. News]
[Peter] Orszag, who joined Lazard in 2016, currently leads its financial advisory business overseeing deals…. Orszag advised First Republic Bank before the lender was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan earlier this month.
Orszag was formerly a vice chairman at Citigroup Inc. He also served in the Obama administration as director of the Office of Management and Budget, and before that, as the director of the Congressional Budget Office.
U.S. Regulator Vows Tough Line on Problem Banks [WSJ]
A policy unveiled Thursday creates a new set of guardrails targeting complex banks that fail to fix “persistent weaknesses,” said Michael Hsu, head of one of the nation’s top banking regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency…. The OCC said in most circumstances it will apply increasingly severe penalties to banks that show continued shortcomings, including demands to shore up risk management and restrictions on growth.
JPMorgan Faces Reckoning for Long Ties With Jeffrey Epstein [NYT]
“Still waiting for your call,” Mr. Epstein wrote in October 2011 to Mary C. Erdoes, the current head of the bank’s big asset and wealth management division.
Ms. Erdoes replied: “Seriously. It is 1 a.m. your time. I would say get a life … but you are at the Ritz and we aren’t.” Ms. Erdoes added that she had just landed in California and would talk to Mr. Epstein the next day.
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926 million to Georgia’s former prime minister [CNN]
Singapore’s International Commercial Court said a unit of Credit Suisse had not acted in good faith and neglected to keep the assets of Bidzina Ivanishvili safe, in the latest blow to the troubled bank, which is being taken over by UBS…. Billionaire businessman Ivanishvili, who was Georgia’s prime minister in 2012 to 2013, had placed $1.1 billion under the custodianship of Credit Suisse Trust in 2005, the court heard.
Brahman Closes Hedge Fund After More Than Three Decades [Bloomberg]
The fund has lost money the last two years — including an 18% decline in 2022 — and has been flat this year through April…. The firm will continue running its long-only fund to capitalize on market dislocations, one of the people said. That fund is up 3.1% this year through April, trailing the S&P 500’s 8.6% gain.
Record $279 Million Whistleblower Award Went to a Tipster on Ericsson [WSJ]
The award from the SEC’s cash-for-tips program was related to the $1.1 billion settlement the Swedish company reached with U.S. authorities in 2019 over allegations it conspired to make illegal payments to win business in five countries…. The $279 million whistleblower award topped the previous record, a $114 million whistleblower award the SEC issued to an individual in October 2020.
Hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates pays back state loan, forgoes $18M in tax credits [CT Insider]
Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge fund managers, recently ended its jobs-based incentives deal with the state, a decision that resulted in the firm paying off the approximately $6.5 million balance of a state loan and forgoing the possibility of earning $18 million in additional tax credits…. The firm indicated, however, that it plans to stay in Connecticut….