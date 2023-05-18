Ken Griffin Still Keeping A Pretty Close Eye On His High-Frequency Trading Code

Like many of his fellow billionaires, Ken Griffin is a stickler for a lot of things: Low taxes. The inviolability of pre-nuptial agreements. Precisely the correct mount of steamed milk on his Starbucks latte. His favorite milkshake, whatever the cost. Residences suitably priced for a man of his stature. The right of billionaires like himself to do whatever they want without social or reputational consequences. His own particular right to hire and then fire every single person who works in financial services. The ability to pretend, if just for a moment while standing in the middle of his Palm Beach estate, that he is the last man on earth.

Above all, however, he is a stickler for the secrecy of the things that make him a lot of money, willing to go to extraordinary lengths (or make his employees do so) to keep things like Citadel’s high-frequency trading code, algorithms and the like properly proprietary. So concerned with keeping such things under his control is Griffin that he’d even rather violators of his pecuniary privacy go unpunished than further risk its security. And surely, you’d think, after getting a young coder locked up for three years for stealing his secrets, among all of the other things Griffin has done to harry and punish those he believes to have wronged him similarly, the message would have gotten across. Alas, apparently if still allegedly, not:

[Citadel Securities] claims Leonard Lancia and Alex Casimo started raising capital and building their high-frequency trading firm, Portofino Technologies, while still working at Citadel Securities with access to proprietary information…. The pair “engaged in a brazen scheme to steal Citadel Securities’ trade secrets, lie to their Citadel Securities colleagues and raid the ranks of Citadel Securities’ employees,” the firm wrote in the complaint, filed in state court in New York….

In an internal investigation, Citadel Securities found messages and a pitch deck from Portofino’s early fundraising efforts, months before the pair announced their intent to leave the firm, according to the complaint. In one exchange, Casimo offered a potential partner information related to “latency considerations for HFT trading,” the firm alleges in the suit.

Citadel Securities previously filed a non-compete complaint against another former employee who later joined Portofino, Vincent Prieur.