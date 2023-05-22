Skip to main content
Ken Griffin’s Ex Outed Tucker Carlson As Racist, Misogynist

Ken Griffin’s Ex Outed Tucker Carlson As Racist, Misogynist

Well, Anne Dias at least added to the evidence. Allegedly.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Well, Anne Dias at least added to the evidence. Allegedly.

It didn’t take long after reaching a nearly-$800 million settlement for lying about voter fraud for Fox News to part ways with star demagogue Tucker Carlson, who like everyone else at the network didn’t believe a word of what they were spewing about Dominion Voter Systems or any other election-management issues. And it didn’t take long after that to have a pretty good idea as to why, for not only was Carlson internally calling bullshit on all of former President Donald Trump’s stolen-election nonsense, he was also spouting racism and misogyny wherever he went.

And now, according to the not-entirely-unbiased team at the Daily Caller, the modern-day e-Der Stürmer founded by Carlson, we know who we have to thank for those delicious, if disturbing, text messages: Citadel Investment Group founder and Ron DeSantis stan Ken Griffin’s ex-wife.

Fox News’ Chief Legal Counsel Viet Dinh allegedly called a close associate of Carlson’s on May 3 asking to have a message relayed to Carlson. Dinh expressed regret at how the previous week had played out in the media, according to two sources, reassuring Carlson’s camp that Fox News had “not authorized” the leaks that led to several negative headlines…. Critically, he also confessed, according to the sources, that the network’s leaders suspected a member of the board of directors had been speaking to the press about Tucker without authorization.

Carlson’s camp suspected either former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan or Anne Dias, a wealthy hedge fund manager, according to a source. Both were appointed to Fox’s board in March of 2019. Carlson’s inner circle has since ruled out Ryan, according to sources, and now believes it was Dias who talked to the press.

For its part, Fox says Carlson's inner circle's conclusions are about as reliable as anything Carlson said on their network over the last 14 years.

"Any clam that Anne Dias has spoken to the media on these matters is absolutely false."

Fox News Lawyer’s Phone Call Is At The Center Of Tucker’s Breach Of Contract Case [Daily Caller]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

fox news
News

Fox Could Have Settled With Tucker's Producer Before She Put All His Ish On Main. They Chose To Do It After.

But unlike with Dominion, they tapped out before engaging in a year of discovery. So ... golf clap?

annedias
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin’s Ex-Wife Follows Him To Florida

Anne Dias and her hedge fund are Miami-bound.

fox news
News

Fox News Parts Ways With Lawyer After Coughing Up $787 Million And Counting

Honestly, what took so long?

fox news
News

Fox Gets Yet Another Defamation Suit In Delaware State Court

Please, oh, please let there be discovery!

annedias
Hedge Funds

Defeated On The Field Of Divorce, Ex-Mrs. Griffin Plotting Hedge Fund Attack

Anne Dias may launch an assault on the Citadel.

fox news
News

Final Thoughts On Dominion v. Fox

annedias
Hedge Funds

Ex-Hedge Fund Manager And Ex-Mrs. Griffin Now Only One Of Those Two Former Things

That ironclad prenup forces Anne Dias back to the workforce.

KenGriffin
Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin Puts Ex-Wife, Potential Future Rival On Notice

It’ll take more than just a seething desire for revenge to dethrone the Hedge Fund King of Chicago.