Ken Griffin’s Ex Outed Tucker Carlson As Racist, Misogynist

It didn’t take long after reaching a nearly-$800 million settlement for lying about voter fraud for Fox News to part ways with star demagogue Tucker Carlson, who like everyone else at the network didn’t believe a word of what they were spewing about Dominion Voter Systems or any other election-management issues. And it didn’t take long after that to have a pretty good idea as to why, for not only was Carlson internally calling bullshit on all of former President Donald Trump’s stolen-election nonsense, he was also spouting racism and misogyny wherever he went.

And now, according to the not-entirely-unbiased team at the Daily Caller, the modern-day e-Der Stürmer founded by Carlson, we know who we have to thank for those delicious, if disturbing, text messages: Citadel Investment Group founder and Ron DeSantis stan Ken Griffin’s ex-wife.

Fox News’ Chief Legal Counsel Viet Dinh allegedly called a close associate of Carlson’s on May 3 asking to have a message relayed to Carlson. Dinh expressed regret at how the previous week had played out in the media, according to two sources, reassuring Carlson’s camp that Fox News had “not authorized” the leaks that led to several negative headlines…. Critically, he also confessed, according to the sources, that the network’s leaders suspected a member of the board of directors had been speaking to the press about Tucker without authorization. Carlson’s camp suspected either former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan or Anne Dias, a wealthy hedge fund manager, according to a source. Both were appointed to Fox’s board in March of 2019. Carlson’s inner circle has since ruled out Ryan, according to sources, and now believes it was Dias who talked to the press.

For its part, Fox says Carlson's inner circle's conclusions are about as reliable as anything Carlson said on their network over the last 14 years.

"Any clam that Anne Dias has spoken to the media on these matters is absolutely false."

Fox News Lawyer’s Phone Call Is At The Center Of Tucker’s Breach Of Contract Case [Daily Caller]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.