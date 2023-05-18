Mutual Fund Manager May Not Have Meant To Lose Investors $20 Million, But He’s Going To Jail Anyway

Give Ofer Abarbanel this much: He understands that the point of mutual fund is to make, and not to lose, money. We know this because he said as much.

“My terrible failure does not represent who I am,” Abarbanel told US District Judge Louis Kaplan, becoming visibly emotional at times. “I never intended to make them lose money, only to make money.”

As you can, perhaps, gather from the setting of Abarbanel’s statement, he didn’t understand very much else about running a mutual fund. Specifically, that such funds are rather tightly regulated, and that you can’t just make money however you want—you have to make it, or, quite frankly, lose it, the way you say you are going to. And Abarbanel told his investors in his Income Collecting 1-3 Months T-Bills Mutual Fund, that he’d make them money investing their $106 million in, well, short-term Treasuries, as the name suggests.

But he didn’t make them money on said T-bills, because he didn’t invest in T-bills, but in things he presumably thought would make a great deal more than T-bills. Alas, he didn’t make them any money on the much riskier things he invested in, either. In fact, as he rather pathetic and abject above-quoted statement indicates, he lost them money. Rather a lot of it, as it happens.

When the fund was liquidated, investors recovered about $85 million of their money, the government said…. In a letter to the judge, [investor] Mosaic [Financial] said Abarbanel “repeatedly fails to accept responsibility” for his crime.

And, emotionality notwithstanding, saying he didn’t mean to lose them money while asking for probation and community services doesn’t sound like accepting responsibility for his crime, which was not, after all, losing Mosaic money—which is not, after all and to the great relief of mediocre and worse mutual fund managers everywhere, illegal—but lying to it. Indeed, what said statement does not make clear was whether Abarbanel ever had any intention of living up to the prospectus upon which Mosaic ponied up $106 million. And so Judge Kaplan must inform Abarbanel, regrettably or otherwise, that actually cleaning up highways or handing out turkey sandwiches to the homeless doesn’t quite cover it.

A California mutual fund manager was sentenced to four years in prison…. In addition to the prison time, Abarbanel was ordered to forfeit and pay restitution of $106 million.

