Opening Bell: 5.12.23
Linda Yaccarino: Twitter CEO rumours circle as ad boss leaves NBCUniversal [BBC News]
NBCUniversal said Ms Yaccarino was leaving, "effective immediately", after 12 years with the media company…. [Elon] Musk posted on Thursday that he had found a new boss and "she" would start in six weeks.
As debt ceiling talks progress, Biden and lawmakers are postponing their meeting [NPR]
"This is a positive development. Meetings are progressing. Staff is continuing to meet and it wasn't the right moment to bring it back to principals," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private meetings.
Calls to Investigate Short Sellers Intensify as Bank Crisis Deepens [DealBook]
“The S.E.C. has the enforcement capability to look at what people are doing by name in options, derivatives, short sales,” he told Bloomberg. “If someone’s doing anything wrong, people are in collusion or people are going short and then making a tweet about a bank, they should go after them and vigorously,” [JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie] Dimon added.
FDIC wants banks bigger than $5B to pay for SVB and Signature failures [Yahoo!]
The FDIC now estimates that it will cost $15.8 billion for it to protect all depositors at those two institutions who were above the FDIC's $250,000-per account insurance level…. The proposal it announced Thursday asks the largest banks – those with total assets over $50 billion — to pay more than 95% of the special assessment.
Third Point's Loeb no longer considering taking insurer SiriusPoint private [Reuters via Yahoo!]
[Dan] Loeb and SiriusPoint were unable to reach a consensus on the value of a potential deal, the filing said…. The announcement in April about considering taking SiriusPoint private came less than three years after Loeb agreed to combine his hedge fund's reinsurance business, Third Point Re, with rival Sirius International Insurance Group to form the global specialty insurer.
U.S. Trains Ukrainian Law Enforcement to Pursue Russian Crypto Assets [WSJ]
Ukrainian investigators are getting advanced, in-person training on cryptocurrency investigations in Frankfurt from Thursday through next week, the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal-investigation division said…. Ukraine will focus on identifying and stopping fundraising campaigns aimed at amassing cryptocurrency, said Yurii Vykhodets, a police colonel who heads the cyber department of Ukraine’s National Police.