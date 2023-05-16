Opening Bell: 5.16.23
Yellen Warns US Paying Price as Negotiators Battle on Debt Limit [Bloomberg]
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said, “We are nowhere near reaching a conclusion” in the talks to raise the debt ceiling…. Yellen stuck with her warning that the Treasury could run out of cash as soon as June 1.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital snapped up 2 regional banking stocks during last quarter's turmoil [BI]
His hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, snapped up just under 2.3 million shares in New York Community Bancorp and another 22,550 shares in First Citizens Bancshares over the three months ending March 31…. New York Community's Flagstar subsidiary acquired collapsed lender Signature Bank on March 19, while First Citizens took over SVB a week later.
BlockFi Moves to Liquidate Its Crypto Lending Platform [WSJ]
BlockFi said how much clients will recover largely depends on the outcome of pending litigation against its commercial counterparties, including crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, both founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, as well as cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto miner Core Scientific. The success or failure of these lawsuits “will make a difference in excess of $1 billion to clients,” BlockFi said in the filing.
EU states approve world's first comprehensive crypto rules [Reuters]
The rules require firms that want to issue, trade and safeguard cryptoassets, tokenised assets and stablecoins in the 27 country bloc to obtain a licence…. They agreed on a requirement that from January 2026 service providers obtain the name of senders and beneficiaries in cryptoassets, regardless of the amount being transferred.
Microsoft's $69B purchase of Activision cleared by EU regulators [Fox Business via Yahoo!]
The acquisition, sweetened by Microsoft’s promises to automatically license Activision games to cloud gaming platforms, "would no longer raise competition concerns and would ultimately unlock significant benefits for competition and consumers," said the European Commission…. It's still in jeopardy as British regulators blocked the deal in late April and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission claimed it is an illegal acquisition.
Turkey Faces Financial Reckoning After Election [WSJ]
[Incumbent President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s performance dashed hopes of a significant shift in policy and raised the prospect of a continuation of his unorthodox approach to the economy. Under his tenure, Turkey has produced sky-high inflation, an outflow of foreign investment and a growing shortage of U.S. dollars needed to buy imports such as oil and repay foreign-currency debt…. [Opposition leader Kemal] Kilicdaroglu has called for a return to a more orthodox interest-rate policy to draw money back into the economy and stabilize the currency.