Opening Bell: 5.17.23
Biden Seeks to Rally G-7 Allies Against Russia and China, as Debt Talks Cloud Message [WSJ]
The White House said Biden would depart the G-7 in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday and scrap visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia—where he had been scheduled to meet with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan—so he could return to Washington to deal with an impasse over raising the country’s roughly $31.4 trillion borrowing limit…. Biden had planned to travel to Papua New Guinea, a trip that would have marked the first visit to a small Pacific island by a sitting U.S. president. From there, he had planned to fly to Sydney for the Quad summit. Both of those stops would have offered the chance to rally allies to counter China.
Mortgage demand drops as interest rates hit a 2-month high [CNBC]
“Purchase applications decreased to the slowest pace in a month, as buyers remain wary of this rate volatility, but also as for-sale inventory in many parts of the country remains scarce,” wrote Joel Kan, an MBA economist, in a release.
Hedge Funds Hit Roadblock at TD Bank as Risk Policy Limits Sales [CNBC]
Toronto-Dominion Bank has put a limit on how much its retail clients, collectively, can own of particular funds, according to people familiar with the matter…. Hedge fund providers Timelo Investment Management and Polar Asset Management Partners are among those caught in the net, said the people.
John Fetterman suggests failed Silicon Valley Bank executives should have the same work requirements 'Republicans want' for families receiving food stamps [BI via Yahoo!]
Fetterman said the GOP seems "more preoccupied" with federal spending on families on food stamps than it is with bail-out funds…. The executives did not respond to Fetterman's question.
Rajeev Misra Has Two Jobs. He Backs WeWork at Both. [WSJ]
Longtime SoftBank financier Rajeev Misra’s new investment fund, One Investment Management, recently agreed to provide nearly $500 million of high-interest debt to the office space provider…. The debt deal involving Misra’s new fund and his previous full-time employer puts the former Deutsche Bank executive, considered one of the most prolific debt deal makers on the planet, on two sides of the same deal.
Appeals court denies Elizabeth Holmes' request to stay out of prison [Yahoo!]
The judges wrote that Holmes failed to meet a legal standard that, if satisfied, would weigh in favor of granting continued bail…. In a separate decision, also issued Tuesday, Judge Davila ordered Holmes and Balwani to repay $452 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the duo's scheme.