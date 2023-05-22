Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 5.22.23

X-dating; PacWest pares back real-estate loans; some other things that don’t have to default but might anyway; and more!

Dealbreaker

X-dating; PacWest pares back real-estate loans; some other things that don’t have to default but might anyway; and more!

We Believe Real X-Date is June 8 or 9: Goldman's Phillips [Bloomberg]
“It could be June 1, it could be June 8, it could be June 9, and probably sometime in July. So our guess right now is the real deadline is more like June 8, 9, that’s when they’re at sort of greatest risk. The reality is that Congress has to do this at some point soon and they should go ahead and do it. So waiting for the last minute is not the right move even though we think they could go a little bit longer.”

PacWest to Sell $2.6 Billion Real Estate Loans at Discount [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will purchase the group of 74 loans at discounted price of about $2.4 billion…. The portfolio of loans PacWest is selling accounts for more than half of its real estate construction and land loans, its filings show. PacWest will sell six more loans to Kennedy-Wilson for about $363 million if it wins certain approvals….

Japanese Lender Mizuho to Buy Greenhill in $550 Million Deal to Expand US Footprint [Reuters via U.S. News]
Mizuho will pay $15 per share of Greenhill in cash, reflecting an enterprise value of about $550 million, including assumed debt, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday…. The Greenhill acquisition follows the Japanese lender's efforts to beef up its overseas businesses. Earlier this year, Mizuho planned to acquire Texas-based private equity placement agent Capstone Partners.

Top Property Owners Are Creditworthy—They Might Default Anyway [WSJ]
In some situations, powerful owners will be less willing to support a property through a rough patch than a small landlord. Family owners, in particular, may tolerate being out of pocket for a time if they plan to hang onto a building long term. The consequences of a foreclosure can be more severe for small borrowers. Heavyweights should be able to get another loan at a good price, even after a default. If a property is no longer hitting the return hurdle that the likes of Brookfield needs to satisfy its limited partners, they may decide to cut their losses.

JPMorgan May Face New Questions About Succession [DealBook]
JPMorgan is riding high, having recently agreed to buy First Republic, the latest of its deals to bail out a struggling lender. That underscores just how dominant Mr. Dimon’s bank is now: It has nearly 4,800 branches in the continental U.S., a presence unmatched by any competitor, and its investment bank regularly outperforms its counterparts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Up 3 percent this year, JPMorgan’s stock has far outpaced its biggest competitors.
In some ways, JPMorgan’s big challenge is figuring out where it goes from here.

Jeffrey Epstein Appeared to Threaten Bill Gates Over Microsoft Co-Founder’s Affair With Russian Bridge Player [WSJ]
The Microsoft co-founder met the woman around 2010, when she was in her 20s. Epstein met her in 2013 and later paid for her to attend software coding school. In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and asked to be reimbursed for the cost of the course, according to the people familiar with the matter.
The email came after the convicted sex offender had struggled and failed to persuade Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase.

