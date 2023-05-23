Opening Bell: 5.23.23
Biden, McCarthy have 'productive' debt ceiling meeting, but still lack deal as default looms [USA Today]
"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement," [Biden] said…. If he can't reach a deal with McCarthy, Biden has not ruled out challenging the legality of the debt limit by invoking the 14th Amendment, which says “the validity of the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.”
JPMorgan Makes One of the Biggest Bets Ever on Carbon Removal [WSJ]
JPMorgan is making the purchases to neutralize the bank’s environmental footprint. It is also attempting to score new business by becoming a leader in a burgeoning clean-energy industry…. Scientists estimate billions of tons of removal will be needed annually by midcentury to avoid the worst effects of global warming. Critics say carbon removal could allow fossil-fuel producers to continue with business as usual.
Jamie Dimon warns of a commercial real estate downturn [CNN]
“There’s always an off-sides,” Dimon said, using Wall Street jargon for an indirect consequence. “The off-sides in this case will probably be real estate. It’ll be certain locations, certain office properties, certain construction loans. It could be very isolated; it won’t be every bank….” As capital tightens up, added Dimon, interest rates could go even higher. “I think everyone should be prepared for rates going higher from here,” he said.
Founder of student aid startup Frank pleads not guilty to fraud [AP]
In early May, the deadline to bring an indictment against [Charlie] Javice was postponed as prosecutors filed a letter to say that the government wanted another 30 days to “engage in further discussions with counsel about the disposition of this case.”
Although negotiations of this sort sometimes result in deals, the indictment was a signal that the case was now on the road to trial for a woman who had appeared on the Forbes 2019 “30 Under 30” list of young professionals whose impactful careers seemed to be on an upward trajectory worthy of admiration.
IMF expects UK economy to avoid recession [BBC]
It now expects the UK to grow by 0.4% in 2023, whereas last month it forecast the economy would contract by 0.3%.... Managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the upgraded growth figure had been sparked by falling energy prices, easing concerns over Brexit and improved financial stability.
California Advances Bill Banning Hedge Fund Water Profiteering [Bloomberg]
Under the measure, which passed the State Assembly by a 46 to 17 vote on Monday afternoon, speculation or profiteering by investment funds in the sale, transfer or lease of water rights on agricultural land would be considered a waste or unreasonable use of water.