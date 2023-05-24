Opening Bell: 5.24.23
Debt-Ceiling Fight Comes Down to Spending: Freeze or Cut? [WSJ]
[House Speaker Kevin] McCarthy has committed to cutting spending but hasn’t specified a goal of rolling it back to 2022 levels. He has prepared his conference for the likelihood that any deal he strikes with Biden would cut spending by less than what House Republicans passed.
First Republic Wealth Advisors Voted With Their Feet–And It Wasn’t For JPMorgan [Forbes]
More than 40% of the struggling bank’s advisors left between the end of February and May 15, data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority show…. Of the 152 we identified as leaving during the time period we targeted, 28 went to Rockefeller Capital Management (an offshoot of the wealthy family’s own investment management office) and 19 went to Royal Bank of Canada’s wealth management arm. But the big winner was Morgan Stanley, which picked up 49. Only 11 First Republic advisors had moved to JPMorgan before the deal, according to Finra filings.
Semafor Raises $19 Million, Replacing Money From Sam Bankman-Fried [NYT]
In addition to [Yahoo! co-founder Jerry] Yang, Semafor’s new investors include Henry Kravis, a co-founder of the private equity giant KKR; Jamal Daniel, owner of the Middle East news website Al-Monitor; Jorge Paulo Lemann, a co-founder of 3G Capital; and Stand Together, a network of business leaders founded by the entrepreneur Charles Koch. The polling organization Gallup is also an investor.
Hunt rules out tax cuts amid efforts to cut inflation [Yahoo!]
“So right now, to reflate the economy with further stimulation would mean that monetary policy and fiscal policy were pointing in opposite directions.
“That would be the wrong thing to do….”/[U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy] Hunt spoke a day after the International Monetary Fund’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva gave a frosty reception to the prospect of tax cuts in the UK.
Jana Prepares for Proxy Fight at Freshpet [WSJ]
Jana… argues that the board has “disregarded its most basic duties to shareholders,” according to the letter…. Jana says in the letter that more than half of Freshpet’s independent directors “pursued outside interests with corporate resources and key members of management.”
According to Jana, a number of Freshpet officials have held high-level roles at Hive Brands, which it says offers competing pet products.
Russian Indicted in U.S. Lobbies for Freedom Through a Prisoner Swap [WSJ]
A Russian citizen facing U.S. money-laundering charges is mounting a campaign to be included in any prisoner exchange between the two countries that could free detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich…. The lawyer for Alexander Vinnik, co-founder of a popular bitcoin exchange, set out his intentions in federal court filings in California over the weekend….