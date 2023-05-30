Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 5.30.23

Republican wreckers ready to cave in debt ceiling; Dina Powell departs Goldman (again); copper crumbles; and more!

Debt ceiling deal between Biden and McCarthy faces its first major test [NBC News]
Two of the nine Republicans on the [House Rules] committee — which is divided 9-4 between Republicans and Democrats — are conservative hard-liners who have aired their criticism of the deal…. [Speaker Kevin] McCarthy and his allies have expressed confidence that the bill will pass.

Goldman Sachs Executive Dina Powell McCormick to Depart for Merchant Bank [WSJ]
Powell McCormick will assume the newly created roles of vice chairman and president of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners, the merchant bank run by former star Goldman bankers Byron Trott and Gregg Lemkau…. Powell McCormick has been a critical link between Goldman and sovereign-wealth funds, particularly those in the Middle East, which have accounted for a growing share of fundraising for Goldman and other big Wall Street firms in recent years.

The Dollar Is Still King in Europe, and It’s Swaying Interest Rates [WSJ]
While the U.S. accounts for around one-quarter of global output and just over 10% of global trade, roughly half of global trade is invoiced in dollars, and the greenback was involved in nearly 90% of global foreign-exchange transactions last year, a share that has changed little in 20 years, according to a December report by the Bank for International Settlements.
About half of all international debt securities and cross-border loans issued in offshore funding markets are denominated in dollars.

Hedge Funds Bet Against Copper for First Time in Three Years [Bloomberg]
It’s a dramatic turnaround in sentiment from early in the year, when money managers piled into bullish copper bets, predicting that renewed demand from China coupled with rising consumption for green tech would over-stretch the world’s already-constrained supplies…. Instead, Chinese demand has been a let down, while supplies are showing signs of loosening — stockpiles on the LME increased every day for five straight weeks. The effect has been stark: fund short interest on the exchange is near the highest on record in data going back to 2018, while long bets have been slashed to the lowest in seven months.

A Foreign Capital Invasion Could Lift Japan’s Stocks [WSJ]
The Topix index is up 14% this year, putting it at its highest level since 1990…. The inflow of foreign capital could become an important, persistent tailwind too—and help ensure the rally has legs. Despite recent inflows, global funds are still underweight Japanese stocks by 6.8 percentage points….

Company Insiders Made Billions Before SPAC Bust [WSJ]
Executives and early investors in companies that went public via SPACs sold shares worth $22 billion through well-timed trades, profiting before share prices collapsed…. “These company owners were aware the valuation the SPAC was giving them was exceptionally generous,” [New York University law professor Michael] Ohlrogge said. “It’s a no-brainer to take advantage of that.”

