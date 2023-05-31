Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 5.31.23

Twitter's worth less than $10 billion and sinking; AM M&A; Icahn's Illumina indignity; and more!

Twitter Is Now Worth Just 33% of Elon Musk’s Purchase Price, Fidelity Says [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
After saddling the company with $13 billion of debt, Musk’s erratic decision making and challenges with content moderation led advertising revenue to decline by 50%, Musk said in March. An attempt to recoup that revenue by selling Twitter Blue subscriptions has so far failed to take off…. Musk’s investment in Twitter is now worth $8.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which uses Fidelity’s valuation to calculate the value of his holding. Musk spent more than $25 billion to acquire an estimated 79% stake in the company last year.

House Set to Vote on Debt Limit Bill Amid Republican Resistance [NYT]
Hard-right lawmakers are in open revolt over the compromise and have vowed to try to derail it, with some warning of dire consequences for [Speaker Kevin] McCarthy for shepherding it…. While Republican leaders have expressed confidence that they will have the votes to pass the legislation, it was not clear whether they would have to rely on support from Democrats in procedural votes to clear its way for passage — a remarkably rare occurrence that would be seen as a defeat. Mr. McCarthy, a California Republican, has repeatedly said that he would secure the support of a majority of his conference for the bill itself — an unwritten but virtually inviolable rule long adhered to by speakers of both parties for bringing up legislation.

Franklin Templeton to buy Putnam Investments [P&I]
Franklin will pay $825 million in stock at the close of the deal and $100 million in cash 180 days after closing…. The deal does not include Putnam subsidiary PanAgora Asset Management.

Investment manager Lansdowne Partners to buy $1.1 bln CRUX Asset Management [Reuters]
The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, serves as a succession plan for CRUX's founder, Richard Pease, who will retire when the deal is completed…. Lansdowne, which manages $7 billion of assets, will take all of the funds currently managed by CRUX, while CRUX employees and managers will remain in their current roles, the letter added.

UBS Family Office Clients Boost Hedge-Fund Bets Amid Volatility [Bloomberg]
Investment firms for the world’s super-rich had 7% of their portfolios allocated to the sector on average last year, almost double from 2021…. Global macro, multi-strategy and long/short equity funds were the most popular strategies.

Illumina CEO Survived Icahn's Challenge by More Than 2-To-1 Margin [Reuters via U.S. News]
It gives [Francis] deSouza legitimacy to carry on after Icahn mustered enough shareholder support to oust Illumina's board chair John Thompson and install one of his board nominees, Andrew Teno…. Icahn criticized Illumina, including deSouza and Thompson, for its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail. Illumina completed the deal over the objections of U.S. and European antitrust regulators, who are now trying to force the company to unwind it.

